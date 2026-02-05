Jennifer Garner says 'prepare yourselves' as she reveals shocking on-set incident

Jennifer Garner may be 1.73 meters tall, but she packs a mighty presence, channeling a Mike Tyson–style intensity to the way she pulls off her stunts. During a press day for her Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me in Santa Monica on February 3, the actress opened up about a fight sequence that took an unexpected turn during the filming for her 2007 movie The Kingdom.

The star revealed that she bit a portion of a stunt actor's ear off during the sequence. "Pete Berg, who was the director, told him to try to kill me. We did not have a lot of choreography, and he told me to do anything I could to survive," she recalled. "He did, and I did, and I ended up scrambling onto his back. I bit his ear, and we have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear, because we were not kidding."

In The Last Thing He Told Me, Jennifer performs a fight scene with stunt actor Sala Baker, whom she previously worked with on The Kingdom. Jenner shared that the series' crew asked Sala to "be careful with her". "I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, he’s not going to be careful. I’m not going to be careful. Just back out of the way. I have a score to settle here.’ And Sal was with us the entire season," explained Jennifer. "So prepare yourselves."

© Deadline via Getty Images Jennifer Garner at the Apple TV Press Day

Jennifer shared that she bit Sala's ear "like Mike Tyson". The renowned boxer was disqualified from his 1997 bout against Evander Holyfield after biting off a portion of his opponents ear.

"Why are you all looking as if this is a great thing? What is wrong with you people?” Coster-Waldau jested," said Jennifer's co-star, Nicolaj Coster-Waldau. "Don’t make me mad. I seem nice. I’ve warned you before," replied Jennifer.

© Getty Images Jennifer compared herself to Mike Tyson

Jennifer stars in and executive produces the Apple TV thriller series, The Last Thing He Told Me. The actress portrays the character Hannah Hall, a woman who develops an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, after her husband mysteriously vanishes. She's joined by Angourie Rice as Bailey while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Owen.

© FilmMagic The actress performs her own stunts

The eight-part second season arrives on Apple TV on 20 February. New episodes will be released every Friday until 10 April.

Jennifer oozed glam at the press day dressed in an olive-green blouse with an elegant tie-front detail, paired with a black leather midi skirt and pointed-toe heels featuring an ankle strap.