Kelly Ripa reveals '4-hour' stand-off with three adult kids: 'It’s not that deep'

Kelly Ripa opened up about an argument she had with her three children on Christmas during an episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. The LIVE host shared the anecdote with her guest Bronwyn Newport on February 3.

"I've got to tell you, I tried to post a family carousel on Instagram on Christmas. I stopped talking to my kids for about four hours on Christmas because of the fighting and the arguing over, 'You can't use that picture of me. Well, you can't use that picture of me,' " she shared. "I was like, 'Guys, it's just a picture of us at church. It's not that deep. We're just in front of the Christmas tree at church.' "

Kelly and Mark Consuelos tied the knot in 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome three kids – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

© Instagram Michael, Lola, and Joaquin

The argument came after Kelly and her husband, Mark, made the decision to "cut" their kids out of their annual Christmas card. "We're tired of getting all the photos approved by our kids every year…," the Riverdale actor told People in December. "We've cut them out," said Kelly. "They're out," added Mark.

Naturally, that decision didn't go down so well with the three, who "complained" that they weren't in the card this year, saying they felt "slighted" and reacting: "How could you?"

"I said, 'I’m tired of waiting around for you to approve a picture. I’ve got to move,'" explained Kelly.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their two sons over the festive period

Their solution, instead, was to have the pair pose with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders when they were on the LIVE set as guests, and use that instead as the base for their card. . "And Mark just has a look on his face, that is just…he's so excited and happy. It's the happiest I've ever seen him in a Christmas card," shared Kelly.

© Getty Images The couple cut their kids out of their annual Christmas card

This isn't the first time the incident has occured. One year, when the kids "were also being not very cooperative," Mark used a photo of himself with his TV family on Riverdale. "That was another good Christmas card," said Kelly.

Mark shared that the kids can make their way back into their Christmas card "when they have kids" of their own. "That's right," added Kelly. "But until there’s grandchildren, they're done. We’re just going to cut the kids out."