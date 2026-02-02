Kelly Ripa's one-word response to daughter Lola's new update from life in London

Lola Consuelos is living her best life in London, and you love to see it!

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, took to social media with a new look at her life in London with a classic Instagram photo dump.

Since early 2023, Lola has traveled back and forth between London, where she spent a semester abroad while studying at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and New York City, where her family is based.

She has since settled more or less permanently in the English capital, where she continues to write and record music, frequently also documenting her exploits with her boyfriend Cassius, who is British.

© Instagram Lola Consuelos shared some recent snippets from life in London on Instagram

In her latest set, Lola included several snaps showing off her fashion choices, including a pair in a chic gray top with a red cincher, a matching purse, cigarette jeans and pointed-toe stilettos, one from a glamorous night out in a black sequined dress with Cassius by her side, a few selfies, one clip teasing new music, and other random shots.

"Heyy," she simply captioned her post, with her mom Kelly adding another one-word response of her own in "Gorgeous" with a heart-eyed emoji. Actress and TV host Finola Hughes also commented: "So chic."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

Other friends and followers left responses like: "She looks so much like her beautiful mom!" and: "So British! Beautiful," as well as: "Absolutely stunning, so elegant and classy," plus: "Love her vibe."

In December 2025, Lola finally released her debut EP, Sorry It's All About Me, doing so with an intimate showcase for friends and loved ones, singing some songs from the record as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell's "River."

© Instagram She also included a snap with her boyfriend Cassius, and her mom Kelly Ripa dubbed the photos "gorgeous"

HELLO! was in attendance for the night, taking place on December 12 at The Lower Third, a multi-space music and cocktail venue on historic Denmark Street in Soho. And we were also on hand to capture a surprise from Kelly and Mark, who flew down to London to surprise Lola while she was on stage.

"We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," Kelly later told us.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark Consuelos also share sons Joaquin and Michael (pictured)

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous."

As for Lola herself: "I cried because I didn't know they were coming! You saw my reaction!" When she first saw them in the crowd, she asked them how they got there, to which her mom quipped in response: "An airplane!" Lola then joked that they looked "very Peaky Blinders," with the All My Children alums wearing pageboy hats and solid sweaters to remain incognito.

© Instagram Lola held a release party for her debut EP in London, which HELLO! attended

"I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy," she continued. "I'm so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot."