Chris Pratt shares rare snap of daughters with Katherine Schwarzenegger and son with Anna Faris – they're so alike!

Chris Pratt just shared the sweetest glimpse into his life as a father to his three kids, Jack, Lyla, and Eloise.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star tends to shy away from sharing his kids on social media, but made an appropriate exception in a heartfelt peek into his family's morning routine.

The Jurassic World actor shares his eldest son Jack, 11, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, who he was married to from 2009 to 2017. In 2019, he married Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, and the two share daughters Lyla Maria, three, and Eloise Christina, who is one and a half.

WATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

On Wednesday, Chris shared a rare snap on his Instagram Stories of all three of his kids sitting around a table enjoying breakfast together.

In the pic, which captures the back of the three kids' matching blonde locks, Jack looks so grown up wearing a red t-shirt enjoying a bowl of oatmeal, while his little sisters are adorably sharing a chair together, despite a separate placemat being set for each of them.

"Breakfast is served!" Chris proudly captioned the post, adding that as for his own breakfast, he would in turn be fasting until noon.

© Instagram Chris gave a glimpse into his family's morning routine

While both Chris, 44, and his wife Katherine, 34, shy away from posting their kids' faces on social media, they nonetheless share glimpses of their most special family moments.

MORE: Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's stunning $15.6million family home

MORE: Katherine Schwarzenegger shares adorable insight into daughter Lyla

For Christmas, Katherine – who is the author of various self-help and children's books – shared an adorable photo of her daughters in matching plaid outfits, standing at the bottom of their festively decorated tree surrounded by a gold sequin tree skirt and an assortment of large gift boxes.

Most recently, she shared a slew of photos from the family's latest tropical vacation to ring in 2024, writing in the caption: "2024 coming in hot with lots of love and SPF."

MORE: Look back at Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding

She included a photo at the beach smiling ear-to-ear while holding up her youngest daughter, who was wearing the cutest pink swimsuit, as well as snaps of a beautiful sunset, a selfie with her mom, one where she's receiving a kiss on the cheek from her hubby, and more family beach photos.

© Instagram The couple with their daughters, plus Katherine's brother Patrick and his fiancée Abby

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the holiday round up, with one fan writing: "I love the mom and daughter picture!" as others followed suit with: "What a lovely family!! You always put a smile on my face with these beautiful pics," and: "Cuteness overload," as well as: "Beautiful pictures and it looks like everyone is enjoying themselves and having fun!"

Chris and Katherine started dating in 2018, reportedly after Maria set them up. His ex-wife Anna, who married cinematographer Michael Barrett is 2021, threw her support behind the happy couple during an episode of her podcast, revealing that Chris had given her a heads up about their engagement, and said: "Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.