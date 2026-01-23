Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpse inside super organized home life with Chris Pratt and four children

Katherine Schwarzenegger has her hands full juggling a busy career and three children — and it looks like organization is key!

The actress shares one-year-old Ford, Eloise, three, and Lyla, five, with her husband, Chris Pratt, and she's also a stepmom to his son, Jack.

But despite the chaos that comes with family life, Katherine makes time to connect with her loved ones in a deeply personal way which she thanks her "mama' Maria Shriverfor showing her.

© MOVI Inc. Katherine is highly organized when it comes to her card collection

Katherine offered up a glimpse inside her home life as she revealed her passion for handwritten cards.

In a clip shared on social media, the star explained the importance and meaning behind writing and receiving these memories.

"Handwritten cards have always been my jam, thanks to my mama!" she wrote. "Whether it’s a thank-you card, a birthday card, or a just-because card, I always stay stocked up so I have them on hand."

© Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger Katherine swears by her 'card organizer' and always has Hallmark cards to hand

Rather than a drawer of Hallmark cards thrown in randomly, Katherine revealed her organized box with sections for just about every occasion.

She neatly showed off and then tucked away a variety of beautiful cards and confessed she keeps all of them that are written to her.

She urged her fans to jump on the Hallmark's semi-annual sale and get "stocked up," and said that while "texts brighten the moment, handwritten cards last a lifetime."

© Instagram The couple have their hands full with their blended family

While Katherine has her wholesome way of connecting with her family, Chris has a slightly different approach. He revealed that his favorite way to bond with his four kids is by watching sports games with them, and even one-year-old Ford gets involved.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he explained that his family loves to watch Seattle Seahawks football games and Dodgers baseball games together.

© Variety via Getty Images They've been married since 2019

"We watch the Seahawks together…my youngest will say 'Go Dodgers!' and I'm like, 'It's a Seahawks game, but that's okay, you're doing just fine!'" he said. "We're Dodgers fans as well."

Chris shares his oldest child with his ex-wife, Anna Faris and previously opened up about the chaos of parenting four kids in a blended family, while soaring to new heights in his career. "It's beautiful chaos, man," he told E! News. "Absolutely hectic, and wonderful, and I'm drinking up every moment I can when I'm able to be home. It's been glorious, we feel very blessed."

Katherine confessed learning to be a stepmom was a journey but one that she's embracing and that she, Chris, Anna, and Anna's husband, Michael Barrett, "co-parent all very well, which is a huge blessing".