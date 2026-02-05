Meet Barry Manilow's music manager husband as singer, 82, is forced to cancel Las Vegas residency

Barry Manilow has announced he has had to put his Las Vegas residency on hold in order to have surgery to remove cancer spotted on his lung. The singer, 82, reassured fans that he is "recovering well" from the operation.

Posting on X on Wednesday, Barry wrote: "I want to share an update with you all. I'm doing great and recovering very well after my surgery. I've been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic."

However, he added: "With my doctor's guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21 so I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that's kicking off at the end of February. Having a few extra weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered."

As Barry recovers, there by his side will be his husband Garry Kief, who has been supporting him on his health journey - which the musician spoke about last month with a defiant smiling selfie. Here's what we know about his long-term partner, who has preferred to stay out of the public eye…

Who is Garry Kief?

Barry has been with Garry since 1978, and they married in 2014 at their Palm Springs home, despite the singer only coming out publicly as gay in 2017. Their relationship has largely been kept out of the public eye.

The star has since shared the reaction of fans to finding out about his husband. "I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay," he told People. "So, I never did anything. When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy."

© Getty Images for Palm Springs I Garry (pictured in 2023) married Barry in 2014

As well as being Barry's husband, Garry, 78, is also his manager. However, the star isn't his only client, and he also looks after Lorna Luft, who is Judy Garland's daughter and Liza Minnelli's half-sister.

Garry also has a daughter, Kirsten, with a former partner, who was born in 1976, and Barry - who was previously married to Susan Deixler from 1964 to 1966 - has been present as her step-dad helping to raise her. In 2023, the singer told People that they had become grandparents when she welcomed a baby via adoption.