Brooklyn Beckham removes tattoo tribute to father David after bitter family feud went public

Brooklyn Beckham has seemingly removed his tattoo in honour of his father as part of his efforts to cut ties with his family following a very public fallout. The eldest child of David and Victoria, last month, expressed his desire not to "reconcile" with them after accusing them of trying to "ruin" his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 26, previously had 'DAD' inscribed within an anchor design on his upper right arm, along with the message 'Love you Bust' beneath - in reference to David's nickname for his firstborn. However, according to The Sun, he appears to have had the inked tribute covered up so that it is virtually indiscernible.

It seems that Brooklyn has had the amendment made in the past week, because the original tattoo was still intact in an Instagram post shared by Nicola of their trip to Napa, California, shortly after Victoria's Paris ceremony. His decision is in stark contrast to David, 50, who still had his 'Buster' neck tattoo from 2015 clearly visible during a visit to Doha this week.

Brooklyn and his dad have shared a passion for tattoos over the years. The former footballer took his son to get his first inking when he was 18 in 2017 at Shamrock Social Club in LA where his dad's friend Mark Mahoney created a Native American chief on his forearm that was "just like dad's", as he proudly wrote in a post marking the occasion.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham / Instagram Brooklyn still had his 'DAD' tattoo a week ago

The budding chef is now believed to have over a hundred tattoos, according to Page Six, with more than 70 of them dedicated to his actress wife, 31. His tweaking of his dad's tribute comes after he was reported last June to have removed the 'Mama’s boy' tattoo, which had been a sweet nod to mum Victoria, 51, with rumours of a fallout by then already in full swing.

However, the Beckham feud was only fully confirmed last month when Brooklyn shared a six-page statement on his Instagram that explained his and Nicola's absence from key family events last year, including his father's 50th birthday and his knighthood. Among his claims were accusations against his parents of "bribery" and also that his fashion designer mother had "humiliated" him at his 2022 wedding.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug The 26-year-old has made several accusations against his parents (pictured in 2019)

It comes after Nicola's father, Nelson, broke his silence at an event in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday. "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that's not for coverage here today," he said, when questioned about the high-profile feud.

"But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together." The businessman - who has featured on his son-in-law's Instagram - was asked if he ever gave them advice, to which he replied: "I do. Sometimes they give me advice."