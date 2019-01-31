Royal guilty pleasures revealed: from Kate Middleton's curry nights to Meghan Markle's favourite fries

Although the lives of the royal family seem a million miles away from our own, there are a few guilty pleasures that royals such as the Duchess of Cambridge or the Queen have admitted to loving and most of them are extremely familiar to our own secret likings. Have a look through our gallery of royal guilty pleasures, you might have something in common with royalty after all!
Kate: Indian takeaway
Speaking to BBC Radio one, the Duchess of Cambridge explained that her takeaway of choice would be a curry, before clarifying that Prince William wouldn't eat it with her as he is not a fan of spicy food! William explained that he found the choice between pizza and Chinese food the hardest - we can totally relate to this! After Kate's confession for a love of an Indian takeaway the pair clarified that "it doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before jokingly adding "not ourselves!"