Jeff Bridges' most handsome photos from start of his career — including with his stunning wife
Jeff Bridges, winner for Best Actor for "Crazy Heart" poses in the press room at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theater on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California© Getty

The Big Lebowski and The Old Man actor, 75, recently overcame two major health scares

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's a special day for Jeff Bridges: he is celebrating his milestone 75th trip around the sun this December 4. The actor was born in 1949 in Los Angeles, to fellow actor Lloyd Bridges and his wife Dorothy Bridges, who was also an actress as well as a poet.

He is one of four children; he has an older brother, Beau Bridges, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, a younger sister, Lucinda Bridges, and they also had another brother, Garrett, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 1948.

Since 1977, he has been married to Susan Geston, who he met while he was filming Rancho Deluxe in 1977, on a ranch where she was a waitress. They share three daughters, Isabelle, 43, Jessica, 41, and Hayley, 39.

Jeff Bridges receives the Cecil B. Demille Award at 2019 Golden Globes

In recent years — especially after two major health scares, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a near-death COVID-19 experience while undergoing chemotherapy — Jeff has spoken candidly about aging. "Cancer was nothing compared to the COVID," he told AARP of his five-week hospitalization, at a time where his immune system was completely depleted.

"I remember the doctor saying to me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight. You're not fighting.' But I didn't get it anymore. I just didn’t know how to do that. I was in surrender mode. I'd say to myself, 'Everybody dies, and this is me dying.' And I'd hear myself go, 'Oh, well, here we are, onto the next adventure,'" he confessed.

Still, he added: "What I really felt at the time was love. Love was certainly magnified for me during this time. Not only from the people around me, but also the love in my own heart for them. So what I did was more like giving in to love, you know?"

In honor of his milestone birthday, take a look at some of his most epic throwback photos, and his latest.

1/9

Jeff Bridges standing outside in New York city.; circa 1970© Getty

New York City, 1970


His first screen appearance was an uncredited role in The Company She Keeps in 1951, though his breakthrough was The Last Picture Show in 1971.

2/9

Jeff Bridges, wearing a grey blazer over a black shirt with an open collar, and his partner, Susan Geston, who wears a dress adorned with matchbook motifs, attend the Golden Apple Awards, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, December 1975© Getty

47-year love

With his wife Susan in Beverly Hills, 1975.

3/9

Jeff Bridges, wearing a tuxedo and bow tie, and his partner, Susan Geston, who wears a pale yellow ostrich feather jacket over a floral pattern dress with a matching headscarf, attend the 47th Academy Awards, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, 8th April 1975© Getty

70s Fashion

Again with his wife in 1975, at the Oscars.

4/9

Jeff Bridges with Bianca Jagger, his co-star in the film 'The American Success Company' (aka 'The Ringer'), recently completed in Munich, 1980© Getty

A-Listers

With the one and only Bianca Jagger in 1980.

5/9

Jeff Bridges and Rachel Ward standing face to face while flirting with one an other in a scene from the film 'Against All Odds', 1984© Getty

1984

Filming Against All Odds with Rachel Ward.

6/9

Jeff Bridges arrives at the 61st Annual Academy Awards Show at the Shrine Auditorium, March 29, 1989 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Awards Season

At the Oscars in 1989.

7/9

Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges at the post premiere Bowling Tournament and dinner for "The Big Lebowski," the new film from the Oscar-winning Coen Brothers, 1998© Getty

The Big Lebowski

In 1998 with co-star Julianne Moore.

8/9

Jeff Bridges and family arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Girl Dad

With his wife, daughters and son-in-law at the Oscars in 2011.

9/9

Jeff Bridges, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, poses in the press room during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

An Icon

After receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2023.

