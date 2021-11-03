Exclusive: Jeff Bridges is 'almost back at work' after devastating cancer diagnosis Jeff was diagnosed in 2020

Jeff Bridges is "thankfully" recovered from lymphoma and is almost back at work, shared his upcoming co-star Bill Heck.

The pair will appear in the upcoming FX on Hulu series The Old Man, with Jeff playing the titular character, Dan Chase, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid; Bill plays a younger version of the character.

WATCH: Jeff Bridges receives the Cecil B. Demille Award at 2019 Golden Globes

Filming began in 2020 but the pandemic halted production and Jeff's heartbreaking diagnosis pushed things back even further.

"We got most of my timeline shot last year and have been spending this year giving Jeff space to recover," Bill told HELLO!

"He's fully recovered thankfully so it looks like we should now pick it up at the end of January. I have two days left and Jeff about two months."

Jeff confirmed that he had cancer in 2020, writing to fans on social media: "As the Dude would say. New [expletive] has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Jeff confirmed his diagnosis in 2020

The Big Lebowski actor concluded: "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes."

In January the Oscar-winning actor shared a photo of himself relaxing outside with an adorable puppy on his lap, revealing that he had shaved off his hair during his treatment.

He captioned the post: "Here’s the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man."

The actor is now in remission

Several weeks ago in September, he told fans that "the 9” x 12” mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," and he is now in remission.

The Old Man is based on the Thomas Perry novel, and follows the former agent who realizes he must reconcile his past after an assassin attempts to take his life. The series also stars John Lithgow and Alia Shawkat.

Bill and Jeff only spoke twice before production first kicked off, "and shot some emails back and forth," with Bill admitting "there is a lot separating the two guys and I knew Jeff was interested in satisfying the character rather than it being an accurate representation of Jeff as a young man".

Bill will play a younger version of Jeff's chracter in The Old Man

"The material is exceptional and a lot of it takes care of itself; everyone said early on 'don't go in Jeff's direction,' but I did look at some of his earlier work as a way in," he added.

"Beyond that we talked more about philosophical themes. It was the first time I met him, and it was wild!

"It was everything you would want from the man, he is a farout thinker in the best way."

