BAFTAs: the extra special menu served to the stars

Amy Adams, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett were just a handful of Hollywood stars who brought some razzle dazzle to the luxury five-star Grosvenor House for the official BAFTAs 2014 dinner on Sunday evening.



The global glitterati of the film industry gathered in the A JW Marriott Hotel after the prestigious BAFTA Awards ceremony – Britain's biggest event in the film calendar – for the red carpet entrance, exclusive dinner and after party.





According to Executive chef Nigel Boschetti who was honoured with the task of creating a memorable culinary experience fit for the stars, the menu had "a real British feel", offering the very best of local produce with a modern twist.



Smoked Loch Fyne salmon, Dorset crab and avocado salad, pink grapefruit, beetroot, horseradish crème fraiche was served as the starter, followed by a fillet of Aberdeen Angus, braised short rib, red wine sauce, porcini and potato gratin, roast shallots, stem broccoli for the main.





The glamorous dinner, which was held in the famous Great Room of the exclusive venue situated in London's swanky Mayfair area and attended by nearly 2,000 VIP's, was rounded off nicely with Hotel Chocolat St Lucian milk chocolate mousse with a roasted mixed nut and cacao bean caramel and almond dacquoise.



Chef Nigel spent months working closely with the BAFTA team to craft the extra special menu.





He said, "BAFTA night is of course very special. Creating the menu and having the tastings with the BAFTA team in the lead up to the night is fantastic and I love that I am able to really use great British produce and give the menu a real British feel – it perfectly complements the awards themselves."



Every table in the Great Room was dressed with one of five striking centerpieces, each representing the five Best Film Nominees 12 Years a Slave, American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Gravity and Philomena.