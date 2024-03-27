Best food launches of 2024 to whet your appetite: from Leon lunches to inventive Easter eggs

There's nothing more exciting than the launch of a new dish from your favourite restaurant. Whether you are in the market for a new lunchtime bite or an indulgent dessert delivery after a long day, there are plenty of new launches for 2024 to get your teeth into.

We've rounded up the exciting dishes that you'll want to try - we can't wait to see what else the year has in store for us foodies.

Browse the best of the year so far. The good news is, we have your lunch sorted… and a cheeky dessert option to round off your day.

Leon

It was a happy day when the new Leon lunch menu arrived at HELLO! HQ. I must admit that I'm a bit of a sucker for an easy but delicious wrap as someone who struggles to find fresh ideas for what to eat at lunchtime that is delicious, filling, and somewhat healthy.

© Leon Leon's chicken wrap is a must have for a lunchtime bite

Luckily, we were spoiled for choice when it came to Leon's new Spring Mediterranean menu. You have a wealth of colorful and delicious options to pick from that will transport you to sunnier climes. The line-up includes:

Paprika Chicken Mezze - a protein-packed option with herby paprika butter-marinated chicken thigh - what's not to love?

Unsweetened Matcha Latte - we know that matcha is an antioxidant powerhouse and this version can be served iced for something extra refreshing.

Kids’ Chargrilled Chicken Rice Box - layers of brown rice, peas, cherry tomatoes, and flavoursome sliced chicken breast.

We can't forget the wrap options at Leon - the smokey paprika chicken, the bangin' bhaji, the crunchy Korean, or for the vegetarians among us, the grilled halloumi. I couldn't resist the smokey paprika chicken wrap which was full of flavour thanks to the moist chicken and punchy slaw. It was also the perfect size for lunch and went down a treat with a side of baked fries.

Five Guys

A Five Guys is the perfect option when you need a quick foodie fix on the go and are feeling indulgent. A delicious, affordable burger has become what customers know and love Five Guys for. But this month is all about milkshakes.

© Five Guys Swap your regular milkshake order for one of Five Guys' delicious summer shakes

What better than to wash down a customised burger or hot dog, but a limited edition shake in a brand new flavour. We all have our go to - strawberry, chocolate, vanilla but it is Five Guys' exotic Mango and sweet Raspberry flavours on our minds this month.

As with Five Guys' iconic burgers, the milkshakes are also able to be personalised with the brand's delicious mix-ins to make your ideal decadent treat. These range from salted caramel and Biscoff to peanut butter and Oreo.

© Five Guys Customise your burger and your shake

Peanut butter is an instant yes in any milkshake for me but the Five Guys summer shakes are the perfect opportunity to branch out and go fruity. I love a good smoothie so a mango shake is like a sweet treat version and is completely unmissable as we go into the warmer months.

Frankie & Benny's

I've always been of the opinion that a 'go big or go home' philosophy should always be applied to dessert. If you're going to indulge, go the whole hog and so the return of the Cookie Dough with Cadbury’s Creme Egg couldn't come at a better time.

Sitting down and tucking into an Easter egg will be on many of our agendas in the coming week. But why not bring a little bit of Easter festivity into a super tasty treat that will satiate the cookie dough lovers among us?

© Frankie & Benny's Enjoy an indulgent treat this Easter

This one combines the restaurant's ooey-gooey warm chocolate chip cookie dough with Creme Eggs oozing in, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled in irresistible chocolate sauce.

Eating out in the Easter holidays can be an expensive pastime, but fret not as the kids can try the new cookie dough dessert for free through the holidays.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo has launched a new pet-friendly chocolate egg - which you can get delivered straight to your door - with all proceeds going to Woodgreen Pets Charity.

© Deliveroo Deliveroo have released a dog Easter egg

The treat arrived in a canine-friendly easter box, and my dog Boycie was very excited to put it to the test. Boycie has been known to turn away from multiple treats and dinners, in his time - one sniff and he will happily walk the other way if not up to his standard. However, the easter egg proved an absolute hit - the ‘chocolate’ treat is made with dog-safe ingredients and added vitamins A and D so it's a great way to celebrate the indulgent weekend with our four-legged friends.

Fiona Cooke, head of specialist services at Woodgreen Pets charity added, "It's important to remember that our canine friends cannot indulge in the same way that we do because human chocolate is toxic to dogs. Pet safety is something we are hugely passionate about at Woodgreen, so we are delighted to be partnering with Deliveroo to create an Easter treat that is both safe and delicious for our four-legged friends."

The limited-edition ‘Deliver-Woof’ dog-friendly Easter egg is available via Deliveroo Editions in Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester between Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th March - for just £5.

Reviewed by Katy Huke

