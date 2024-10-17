How Victoria Beckham deviates from her strict diet - details

David Beckham revealed the signature dish he typically cooks for his wife Victoria during their intimate date nights while he appeared on The Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

Despite Victoria's famously disciplined diet - which primarily consists of grilled fish, nuts, and vegetables, a routine she has adhered to for the past 25 years - the mum-of-four occasionally indulges in a grilled shrimp starter lovingly prepared by her husband.

© Samir Hussein David Beckham has opened up about cooking for wife Victoria

Speaking candidly with his former football teammate, David shared: "Well, Victoria always loves, she loves grilled shrimp, so for starter, I'd make her some grilled shrimp with avocado and then for a main I would make a seabass, but I'd salt bake it."

The football legend sweetly revealed his love for cooking comes from his mother, who used to let him cook with her when he was a child. "And then obviously when I moved to Manchester and I moved in my own house, you know, I cooked. And I love cooking," he said.

However, when asked by host Rio what the former Spice Girl would have for dessert, David added: "I'm not sure she'd have a dessert actually. So that's what I'd make for her and then for me I'd make a nice ragu with fresh pasta."

The salty shrimp starter is a new addition to the fashion mogul's lean routine, with David previously sharing that his wife solely eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

"Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years," David revealed on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. "Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that."

In a recent interview with Grazia, Victoria spoke openly about her strict meal habits. She said: "This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it.

© Getty Images Victoria has a disciplined health routine

"I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That's just who I am."

Despite her regimented routine, Victoria shared that she still indulges in a glass of wine and wouldn't go as far as to give up alcohol entirely.

In July, the designer reacted to her husband's statement, speaking with Vogue Australia she said: "I mean, talk about making me sound boring!"

"I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to… I'm quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking."

In the world of Victoria, minimalism is crucial – her disciplined diet pairs perfectly with her sharp and polished fashion style.