Matt Tebbutt: all you need to know about the Saturday Kitchen host

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

He's the gorgeous down-to-earth presenter who took over BBC1's Saturday Kitchen from fellow chef James Martin - celebrity chef Matt Tebbutt is gaining quite the fan base as the show's main host.

The star has made quite the leap from running an acclaimed South Wales restaurant to fronting one of telly's top weekend food shows – so how did he do it? Find out all about Matt's career journey and home life below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes

How old is Matt Tebbutt?

Matt is 46 years old and was born on 24 December 1973, making him a Christmas Eve baby!

Where did Matt Tebbutt grow up?

The chef was born in the Buckinghamshire town of High Wycombe – where TV star James Corden is also from – and moved to Wales at just six months old. He grew up in Newport.

Is Matt Tebbutt married?

Yes. Matt's married to wife Lisa and the couple recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. Lisa and Matt have worked together in the past, running the Foxhunter pub in Nant-y-derry, Wales.

Photo: Instagram / Matt Tebbutt

Matt previously told The Mirror: "Working alongside each other was tough, but we’re still together. We worked well as a team – Lisa is great with people, whereas I’m the bolshie chef in the kitchen. She definitely wears the trousers, no question… followed by my daughter!"

Does Matt Tebbutt have children?

Yes. Matt and Lisa share two teenage children together, Henry and Jessie.

How long has Matt Tebbutt presented Saturday Kitchen for?

Matt's first appearance on Saturday Kitchen came in October 2009 and he often presented the show when former host James Martin was away. Following James' departure in 2016, Matt became the new lead presenter.

How did Matt Tebbutt get into cooking?

According to an article on the BBC's website, Matt first developed his passion for food during family holidays to France and Italy but his chef career came later in life. He studied Geography at university then briefly dabbled with the idea of becoming a pilot before training to be a chef.

Where did Matt Tebbutt train to be a chef?

Matt trained at Leith's School of Food and Wine before taking a traineeship with renowned chef Marco Pierre White. He then worked at famed restaurant Chez Bruce and Clarke's, as well as with Alastair Little's Lancaster Road and Soho restaurants.

Matt told The Mirror that his days working long shifts in restaurant kitchens was like 'being in the army' and was relentless with bursts of 'fun and energy'.

Which restaurants does Matt Tebbutt own?

Matt owned the Foxhunter pub in Nantyderry, Wales, for 15 years, transforming it from a pub into an AA Restaurant. The BBC reports that Matt now leases it out as a pub.

Which cookbooks has Matt Tebbutt written?

Matt has written two cookbooks: Cooks Country: Modern British Rural Cooking and Guilty Pleasures.

Matt Tebbutt's Guilty Pleasures, £6.35, Amazon

What other shows has Matt Tebbutt worked on?

As well as hosting Saturday Kitchen, Matt also co-presents Food Unwrapped on Channel 4 with Kate Quilton and Jimmy Doherty. Matt has hosted Daily Kitchen Live on BBC One, Market Kitchen with Tom Parker-Bowles and Matthew Fort and Save Money: Good Food with Susanna Reid.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.