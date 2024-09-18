11 best luxury chocolate advent calendars for a delicious countdown to Christmas

Advent calendar season is here, and it's not too early to think about tracking down your favourite. There are plenty of options available for 2024, but let's face it – you can't beat a classic.
Chocolate advent calendars will always be a favourite, especially a luxury one. Whether you want to push the boat out with an assorted truffle calendar or like to keep it simple with a traditional style, there really is no better way to countdown to Christmas.
Milk, white and dark chocolate advent calendars are all on the cards for 2024, and some of the most iconic choices from Terry's to Hotel Chocolat have already been released. We're expecting more luxurious options to hit the virtual shelves too, so keep this page bookmarked if you're yet to find your favourite.
What are the best chocolate advent calendar brands?
The biggest chocolate brands including Cadbury, Lindt and Terry's release a new advent calendar each year. Some luxury retailers also like to get involved, and we've found high-end choices at Fortnum & Mason, Harrods and Harvey Nichols.
How I chose the best chocolate advent calendars
Variety: Whether you love milk, dark or white chocolate (or a mix of all three), I've chosen a variety of options, including some unique flavours, too.
Price: I've selected a range of price points for every budget, ranging from affordable to luxury.
Personal experience: Like most people, I have a chocolate advent calendar every year, so I've tried and loved several advent calendars from the brands listed.
The Best Bit: Each chocolate is decorated with the iconic Harrods bear
Harrods just dropped its advent calendar for 2024, and it's as aesthetically pleasing as ever. Tucked away behind the 24 doors is an assortment of milk and white chocolates, beautifully decorated with Harrods' signature bear.
Includes: An assortment of 24 truffles, chocolate slabs, batons and more
The Best Bit: You'll find hot chocolate sachets and velvetised creams to make the ultimate hot drinks.
Chocolate lovers will be seriously impressed with Hotel Chocolat's new 'The Grand Advent Calendar'. A fun twist on the traditional chocolate calendars, you'll find everything from packets of pink champagne truffles to hot chocolate sachets and velvetised creams, along with exciting flavours of the classics including 'Caramel Cheesecake' and a 'Christmas Mess Duo'. Behind the large doors, you'll even find full packets of chocolates to enjoy.
The Best Bit: The milk chocolate spiced praline truffles with oat crumble
Fortnum & Mason's chocolate advent calendar for 2024 is as fancy as ever. Filled with exciting new flavours to try, you'll find everything from sea salted caramel truffles to Christmas pudding truffles, dark chocolate orange truffles and more.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
Includes: 24 milk chocolate truffles
The Best Bit: You'll find some heart-shape truffles in the mix
Sometimes you can't beat a classic. Lindt's milk chocolate advent calendar gives a luxurious twist on the traditional calendar, with 24 smooth creamy truffles to look forward to each day, in round, square and heart shapes.
The Best Bit: The beautifully festive foldable packaging
Ferrero Rocher's advent calendar includes 24 of the brand's best-loved crunchy chocolates in milk, dark and white flavours. The chocolate brand has levelled up its packaging this year, with its festive fold-out design that will sit perfectly on any mantlepiece.
The Best Bit: A surprise chocolate bar behind the 24th door
Love Cocoa's luxury chocolate advent calendar comes with 23 individually wrapped truffles in four exciting flavours; Giant Hazelnut Crunch, Hazelnut Praline Heart, Spiced Gingerbread Truffle, and Salted Caramel Truffle. The beautifully illustrated calendar will add some festivity to your home, and chocolate lovers can look forward to a surprise chocolate bar behind the 24th door.
The Best Bit: Terry's fans will love the world's largest Terry's segment behind the 24th door
The Terry's advent calendar is a must-have for any chocolate orange fan. Behind each door, you'll find a classic segment, with an extra special chocolate orange piece behind the final door. What's not to love?
Cadbury is the queen of all chocolate advent calendars – and there are plenty of options to choose from. A favourite is the Chunks advent calendar, which includes 25 thick square chocolates with classic, caramel and crunchy whole nut flavours.
Venchi Prestige Chocolate Advent Calendar
Includes: 25 assorted Venchi chocolates
The Best Bit: The boxes can be rearranged over and over to create new decorations
Venchi's advent chocolate calendar is the gift that keeps on giving. The deluxe brand has tucked away 25 of its biggest hits including the richest gianduja, caramelised Piedmont hazelnuts, decadent almond paste and the finest white milk and dark chocolate. If that wasn't enough to impress, the boxes can be rearranged to create new images for an ever-changing decoration.
Charbonnel Et Walker Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar
Charbonnel et Walker luxurious chocolates always make the perfect gift, so why not treat yourself this year? The brand's advent calendar is filled with 24 drawers containing truffles in a range of its best-loved flavours.
The Best Bit: The milk chocolate and caramel sea salt chocolates
Tony's Chocolonely fans will love the brand's wonderful 2024 advent calendar. Tucked away behind the doors, you'll find a mix of individually wrapped Tiny Tony's chocolates in Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt flavours.