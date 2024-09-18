Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best luxury chocolate advent calendars 2024: From Lindt to Hotel Chocolat
11 best luxury chocolate advent calendars 2024: From Lindt to Hotel Chocolat
chocolate advent calendars gold glitter background

11 best luxury chocolate advent calendars for a delicious countdown to Christmas

The luxurious chocolate advent calendars to have on your radar...

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Advent calendar season is here, and it's not too early to think about tracking down your favourite. There are plenty of options available for 2024, but let's face it – you can't beat a classic. 

Chocolate advent calendars will always be a favourite, especially a luxury one. Whether you want to push the boat out with an assorted truffle calendar or like to keep it simple with a traditional style, there really is no better way to countdown to Christmas

Milk, white and dark chocolate advent calendars are all on the cards for 2024, and some of the most iconic choices from Terry's to Hotel Chocolat have already been released. We're expecting more luxurious options to hit the virtual shelves too, so keep this page bookmarked if you're yet to find your favourite. 

What are the best chocolate advent calendar brands? 

The biggest chocolate brands including Cadbury, Lindt and Terry's release a new advent calendar each year. Some luxury retailers also like to get involved, and we've found high-end choices at Fortnum & Mason, Harrods and Harvey Nichols. 

How I chose the best chocolate advent calendars 

  • Variety: Whether you love milk, dark or white chocolate (or a mix of all three), I've chosen a variety of options, including some unique flavours, too.
  • Price: I've selected a range of price points for every budget, ranging from affordable to luxury. 
  • Personal experience: Like most people, I have a chocolate advent calendar every year, so I've tried and loved several advent calendars from the brands listed. 

Harrods Chocolate Advent Calendar

harrods chocolate advent calendar © Harrods

  • Includes: 24 milk and white chocolates 
  • The Best Bit: Each chocolate is decorated with the iconic Harrods bear

Harrods just dropped its advent calendar for 2024, and it's as aesthetically pleasing as ever. Tucked away behind the 24 doors is an assortment of milk and white chocolates, beautifully decorated with Harrods' signature bear. 

Hotel Chocolat The Grand Advent Calendar

hotel chocolat advent calendar © Hotel Chocolat

  • Includes: An assortment of 24 truffles, chocolate slabs, batons and more
  • The Best Bit: You'll find hot chocolate sachets and velvetised creams to make the ultimate hot drinks.

Chocolate lovers will be seriously impressed with Hotel Chocolat's new 'The Grand Advent Calendar'. A fun twist on the traditional chocolate calendars, you'll find everything from packets of pink champagne truffles to hot chocolate sachets and velvetised creams, along with exciting flavours of the classics including 'Caramel Cheesecake' and a 'Christmas Mess Duo'. Behind the large doors, you'll even find full packets of chocolates to enjoy. 

Fortnum & Mason Chocolate Advent Calendar

fortnum and mason chocolate advent calendar © Fortnum & Mason

  • ​Includes: 24 milk and dark flavoured truffles
  • The Best Bit: The milk chocolate spiced praline truffles with oat crumble

Fortnum & Mason's chocolate advent calendar for 2024 is as fancy as ever. Filled with exciting new flavours to try, you'll find everything from sea salted caramel truffles to Christmas pudding truffles, dark chocolate orange truffles and more.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar

lindor chocolate advent calendar © Lindt

  • Includes: 24 milk chocolate truffles 
  • The Best Bit: You'll find some heart-shape truffles in the mix 

Sometimes you can't beat a classic. Lindt's milk chocolate advent calendar gives a luxurious twist on the traditional calendar, with 24 smooth creamy truffles to look forward to each day, in round, square and heart shapes. 

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Advent Calendar

ferrero rocher chocolate advent calendar © Ferrero Rocher

  • Includes: 24 individually wrapped chocolates
  • The Best Bit: The beautifully festive foldable packaging 

Ferrero Rocher's advent calendar includes 24 of the brand's best-loved crunchy chocolates in milk, dark and white flavours. The chocolate brand has levelled up its packaging this year, with its festive fold-out design that will sit perfectly on any mantlepiece.

Love Cocoa Luxury Truffle Advent Calendar

love cocoa advent calendar © Love Cocoa

  • Includes: 23 creamy chocolate truffles in Giant Hazelnut Crunch, Hazelnut Praline Heart, Spiced Gingerbread Truffle, Salted Caramel Truffle flavours
  • The Best Bit: A surprise chocolate bar behind the 24th door

Love Cocoa's luxury chocolate advent calendar comes with 23 individually wrapped truffles in four exciting flavours; Giant Hazelnut Crunch, Hazelnut Praline Heart, Spiced Gingerbread Truffle, and Salted Caramel Truffle. The beautifully illustrated calendar will add some festivity to your home, and chocolate lovers can look forward to a surprise chocolate bar behind the 24th door.

Terry's Chocolate Orange Advent Calendar

terrys chocolate advent calendar © Terry's

  • Includes: 24 chocolate orange pieces 
  • The Best Bit: Terry's fans will love the world's largest Terry's segment behind the 24th door

The Terry's advent calendar is a must-have for any chocolate orange fan. Behind each door, you'll find a classic segment, with an extra special chocolate orange piece behind the final door. What's not to love?

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Advent Calendar

cadbury chunks advent calendar © Cadbury

  • Includes: 25 Cadbury chunks chocolates
  • The Best Bit: Creamy caramel chocolate pieces 

Cadbury is the queen of all chocolate advent calendars – and there are plenty of options to choose from. A favourite is the Chunks advent calendar, which includes 25 thick square chocolates with classic, caramel and crunchy whole nut flavours. 

Venchi Prestige Chocolate Advent Calendar

Venchi Prestige Chocolate Advent Calendar

  • Includes: 25 assorted Venchi chocolates 
  • The Best Bit: The boxes can be rearranged over and over to create new decorations

Venchi's advent chocolate calendar is the gift that keeps on giving. The deluxe brand has tucked away 25 of its biggest hits including the richest gianduja, caramelised Piedmont hazelnuts, decadent almond paste and the finest white milk and dark chocolate. If that wasn't enough to impress, the boxes can be rearranged to create new images for an ever-changing decoration.

Charbonnel Et Walker Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar

charbonnel el walker chocolate advent calendar © Charbonnel Et Walker

  • Includes: 24 rich chocolate truffles 
  • The Best Bit: Creamy cocoa-dusted chocolates

Charbonnel et Walker luxurious chocolates always make the perfect gift, so why not treat yourself this year? The brand's advent calendar is filled with 24 drawers containing truffles in a range of its best-loved flavours. 

Tony's Chocolonely Advent Calendar

tonys chocoloney advent calendar © Tony's Chocolonely

  • Includes: 24 Tiny Tony's creamy chocolates 
  • The Best Bit: The milk chocolate and caramel sea salt chocolates 

Tony's Chocolonely fans will love the brand's wonderful 2024 advent calendar. Tucked away behind the doors, you'll find a mix of individually wrapped Tiny Tony's chocolates in Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt flavours.

