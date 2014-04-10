Katy Perry goes cake crazy in Birthday lyric video

Katy Perry has released her new lyric video and it’s a foodie’s heaven.



Titled Birthday, the track features numerous varieties of cakes and sweets.



SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO





Katy Perry in her new music video



The new video, which we assume precedes a full music video, features some of our favourite types of cake – including a gorgeous five-tiered rainbow cake.



The video starts with a batter mix filled with candies that remind us of smarties before cutting to piles of flour, mixing spoons and jars of sweets that all help Katy to spell out the lyrics.



French sweets, macarons, appear next to cookie cutterS before we see a cake in the shape of an adorable mouse, complete with whiskers.



The cut rainbow cake is up next, and it is covered in white icing which also layers itself between five different layers of sponge. The outside is also coated in rows of smarties, their colours matching the inside layers.



All of a baker’s utensils and tricks are shown in the video, including icing pens, paintbrushes and food dye.







Katy also shows us letter cutters, ribbons and banners – which no birthday celebration would be without – and uses all different types of candy to spell out her lyrics.



Other delicious-looking cakes in the video include a disco ball sitting on top of a circular keyboard, and a three-tier cake concealed behind hundreds and thousands of Hundreds and Thousands.



A burger cake, Rubiks cube, suit and tie and a simple shimmer cake are all also shown in the video, which ends with Katy in a chef’s hat and coat putting the finishing touches on a cake.



Birthday is the third track Katy has released from her latest album, Prism.