Gordon Ramsay's new Heddon Street Kitchen brings wine tasting, an ice cream parlour and raw bar

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has seven Michelin stars to his name, has starred in several TV shows, and is behind 25 restaurants worldwide, including 12 different concepts in London alone.



Loyal customers include London power couple Victoria and David Beckham – the friends of Gordon and his wife Tana are often seen dining at his restaurants in the capital.

Gordon's newest restaurant Heddon Street Kitchen is set to open in November





And now Gordon is adding another venue to his extensive portfolio of happening eateries. Heddon Street Kitchen is set to open in November in Regent Street's Food Quarter, in the heart of one of London's most chic shopping destinations.



A bustling and breathtaking space over two floors, Gordon's newest restaurant is a stylish mix of vintage and modern, and is set to offer a contemporary European menu.



One of its special features will be the interactive wine tasting counter where guests can try a wide range of wines by the glass and participate in engaging tastings and food pairings.

Heddon Street Kitchen will boast a wine-tasting counter and ice cream parlour





It will also boast its own ice cream parlour, where a whole host of frozen goodies from alcoholic ice-cream cocktails through to retro old school favourites will be served.



A raw bar, pizza oven, cocktail lounge bar and private room will also be on hand at the stylish venue, which will be in the capable culinary hands of head chef Maria Tampakis – who earned her culinary stripes at Bread Street Kitchen and before that spent time at the three Michelin-starred restaurant Jean-Georges in New York.



Maria has also worked at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, so we're excited to try the dishes when opening day comes...