10 Halloween tablescape ideas to copy immediately

It's officially spooky season, so get Hocus Pocus on the telly, wrap your front door in crime scene tape and stock up on snacks for your Trick-Or-Treat visitors at once.

If you want to dive head-first into horror mayhem, there's a plethora of fantastic modern scary movies that will have you hiding behind the sofa and calling your Mum.

We highly recommend Swedish horror The Conference although it'll mean you probably won't look at your colleagues the same way again. Or The Deliverance - but maybe not if your house has a basement...

If your sensibilities lie on the softer side, why not try watching the classic series X-Files from the beginning on Disney +? We must confess that some of the episodes have had us shrieking, but luckily David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson looking cute as heck in '90s fits more than makes up for it.

© Acey Harper Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny in The X Files

But no matter where on the spooky spectrum you prefer your Halloween to sit, we're fully invested in the decor options that can turn your flat from dull to dynamic. Why not spark up your imagination and bring a touch of horrifying spectacle to the dining room table this year?

We have big plans to throw a Beetlejuice themed dinner party to delight our friends and family (although ideally demonic possession for guests should be swerved if possible).

We've been trawling for the best Halloween tablescape inspiration out there... it might be love at first bite...

1/ 10 © Instagram/@paigecoleperry All Bat Jazz Digital Creator Paige Perry's Instagram is a hot bed of inspiration for the coolest decor that will knock your guests' socks off. This spooky table will delight kids and grown-ups alike. Top marks for the scary skeleton.

2/ 10 © Instagram/@marenbaxter Pumpkin Spice The chicest Halloween table we ever did see comes courtesy of Maren Baxter (just wait til you see her incredible festive decor ideas). We love the luxe contract of black ribbon and orange pumpkins.

3/ 10 Eye Spy William Sonoma is an excellent place to stock up on fantastic home supplies and we're obsessed with these spooky plates and the ghoulish cocktail garnishes seen here.

4/ 10 © Instagram/@lecreuset Turn into a Pumpkin If you have a penchant for fantastic cookwear that is also sensationally cute, you might want to look away now and save your pennies. Le Creuset's Pumpkin Collection is seriously lustworthy.

5/ 10 © Anjelika Gretskaia Skull Lull Proving that you don't have to go over the top, and just a few spooky touches (don't forget your wax candles) and some dries flowers (very Miss Havisham) go a long way.

6/ 10 © Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Phot Falling for You Leaning towards the cuter side of the spooky spectrum, this sweet Autumnal set-up makes us want to drink hot chocolate and get under a blanket on the sofa asap.

7/ 10 © Instagram/@fashionablehostess The Snacks have Eyes Fashionable Hostess' Halloween boards are absolutely inspired, and we will be spookifying our snacks for the foreseeable...

8/ 10 © followtheyellowbrickhome.com Music to our Ears Proving that theme is everything, this Music of the Night table-scape by Follow the Yellow Brick Home imagines that Beethoven is hosting the dinner party...

9/ 10 © REDA&CO Take a Leaf Proving that you don't need to spend a lot to have a big effect, this chic table utilises fallen leaves from the garden and black linen.