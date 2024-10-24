Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 Halloween tablescape ideas to copy immediately
10 Halloween tablescape ideas to copy immediately

Witch please, even your dining room table isn't safe this season... 

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
It's officially spooky season, so get Hocus Pocus on the telly, wrap your front door in crime scene tape and stock up on snacks for your Trick-Or-Treat visitors at once.

If you want to dive head-first into horror mayhem, there's a plethora of fantastic modern scary movies that will have you hiding behind the sofa and calling your Mum. 

We highly recommend Swedish horror The Conference although it'll mean you probably won't look at your colleagues the same way again. Or The Deliverance - but maybe not if your house has a basement...

If your sensibilities lie on the softer side, why not try watching the classic series X-Files from the beginning on Disney +? We must confess that some of the episodes have had us shrieking, but luckily David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson looking cute as heck in '90s fits more than makes up for it. 

Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny in The X Files© Acey Harper
Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny in The X Files

But no matter where on the spooky spectrum you prefer your Halloween to sit, we're fully invested in the decor options that can turn your flat from dull to dynamic. Why not spark up your imagination and bring a touch of horrifying spectacle to the dining room table this year? 

We have big plans to throw a Beetlejuice themed dinner party to delight our friends and family (although ideally demonic possession for guests should be swerved if possible). 

We've been trawling for the best Halloween tablescape inspiration out there... it might be love at first bite...

1/10

All Bat Jazz© Instagram/@paigecoleperry

All Bat Jazz

Digital Creator Paige Perry's Instagram is a hot bed of inspiration for the coolest decor that will knock your guests' socks off. This spooky table will delight kids and grown-ups alike. Top marks for the scary skeleton. 

2/10

Pumpkin Spice© Instagram/@marenbaxter

Pumpkin Spice

The chicest Halloween table we ever did see comes courtesy of Maren Baxter (just wait til you see her incredible festive decor ideas). We love the luxe contract of black ribbon and orange pumpkins. 

3/10

Eye Spy

Eye Spy

William Sonoma is an excellent place to stock up on fantastic home supplies and we're obsessed with these spooky plates and the ghoulish cocktail garnishes seen here.

4/10

Turn into a Pumpkin© Instagram/@lecreuset

Turn into a Pumpkin

If you have a penchant for fantastic cookwear that is also sensationally cute, you might want to look away now and save your pennies. Le Creuset's Pumpkin Collection is seriously lustworthy.

5/10

Skull Lull© Anjelika Gretskaia

Skull Lull

Proving that you don't have to go over the top, and just a few spooky touches (don't forget your wax candles) and some dries flowers (very Miss Havisham) go a long way. 

6/10

Falling for You© Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Phot

Falling for You

Leaning towards the cuter side of the spooky spectrum, this sweet Autumnal set-up makes us want to drink hot chocolate and get under a blanket on the sofa asap. 

7/10

The Snacks have Eyes© Instagram/@fashionablehostess

The Snacks have Eyes

Fashionable Hostess' Halloween boards are absolutely inspired, and we will be spookifying our snacks for the foreseeable... 

8/10

Music to our Ears© followtheyellowbrickhome.com

Music to our Ears

Proving that theme is everything, this Music of the Night table-scape by Follow the Yellow Brick Home imagines that Beethoven is hosting the dinner party...

9/10

Take a Leaf© REDA&CO

Take a Leaf

Proving that you don't need to spend a lot to have a big effect, this chic table utilises fallen leaves from the garden and black linen.

10/10

Eye Spy© skynesher

Eye Spy

Never under estimate the power of a pair of googly eyes! 

