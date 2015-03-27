Spring Pea and Mint Risotto

hellomagazine.com
Australian food star Donna Hay freshens up risotto with this bright green, pea-studded version.
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups mint leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp sea salt flakes
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 75 g unsalted butter, choppe d
- 1 brown onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1/3 cup dry white wine
- 2 cups arborio rice
- 1½ litres hot chicken stock
- ½ cup finely grated Parmesan
- 2 cups fresh or frozen peas, thawed
- 200 g sugar snap peas, trimmed, blanched and halved
- sea salt and cracked black pepper
- crème fraîche and snow pea tendrils, to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
- With a mortar and pestle, pound the mint and salt into a rough paste. Add the oil, stir to combine and set aside.
- Melt 25 g butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes or until softened. Add the wine and cook for 2 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the stock, 1 cup at a time, adding more once absorbed, and cook, stirring, for 20 to 25 minutes or until the rice is al dente.
- Remove from the heat and stir through the remaining ingredients. Top with crème fraîche and tendrils to serve.
Donna Hay has 22 titles to her name, but the Australian cookbook queen’s latest is also her biggest: a 400-page best-of collection brimming with updated family favourites and desirable new discoveries. Beautifully photographed (Donna was a food stylist), the 300 recipes in The New Classics are supplemented by how-to sections. Learn the principles of cooking meats, preparing sushi and baking shortbread, all to perfection! – Chris Daniels