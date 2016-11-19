Sage and Garlic-brined Chicken

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 liter cold water

1/3 cup salt

8 sprigs sage

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 chicken breasts, trimmed

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the water and salt in a bowl and stir to dissolve. Add the sage, garlic and chicken and allow to stand for 15 minutes. Spoon out the sage, garlic and chicken; pat dry with paper towel. Heat the butter and oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook for 5 minutes. Add the sage and garlic, turn the chicken, and cook for a further 5 minutes or until the chicken is golden brown. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 4 minutes, remove from the heat and stand, covered, for 2 minutes. Serve the chicken with the sage, garlic and pan juices.





With chapters like “Weeknights” and “Weekends”, Australian cook Donna Hay says her 23rd cookbook, The New Easy, is organized by how the busy mom of two boys likes to cook – “with quick solutions for busy weeknights and special dishes for weekends when you have more time up your sleeve.” Beautifully photographed, the book includes a helpful section called “Re-style” so that if you’ve mastered a particular recipe such as the sage and garlic chicken, you can learn how to transform it into a quick pasta or a delicious salad bowl for lunch. We also love the stickers at the back for marking your favorite recipes; we’ve tagged dozens. – Chris Daniels



