Take a peek inside the 2024 Oscars gift bag worth almost $200,000 with three travel experience and Miage skincare

This year's Academy Awards will see five winners in the top five categories – but all 25 nominees will be able to walk home with a goodie bag worth $176,000, including Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone and Christopher Nolan.
Called the "Everyone Wins" bag, it was curated by Lash Fary, founder of LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets, and features items such as a three-day trip to a private villa in Saint Barths that comes with a groundskeeper, daily housekeeping services, private drivers and in-villa chefs, an all-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak in Switzerland, and a seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door in California.
Other items include the full line of Miage skin-care goodies, a $10,000 micro-needling treatment, and a 45-bottle wine fridge from Thor Kitchen.
Typically, the bags are either delivered or shipped direct to recipients' homes or offices – but although a goodie bag with all those gifts sounds wonderful, there is a catch – the IRS deems them taxable income as Distinctive Assets is paid to put them together, instead of it being a gift from a family member of friend.
If a star used all 57 items in the bag, they would owe around $62,900 – and if they lived in California it would be an additional $24,480, due to the state tax. However, they only have to log and pay taxes for the goods they use.
Take a look at the full bag below…
Travel and leisure
- All-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak
- Seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door
- Three-night stay in a private villa at Saint-Barth Paradise
Home
- Maison Construction complimentary home project management
- Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill
- THOR Kitchen luxury kitchen appliances + culinary accessories
Beauty
- Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare red carpet gift set
- Danucera award-winning cerabalm and D22 Tonic
- EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm
- Goodal Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch
- Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit
- Instytutum result-driven skincare gift set
- Kenra platinum blow-dry spray
- Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products
- Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure
- Serucell post-procedure restorative recovery serum
Charity
- 10,000 donated plant-based meals for dogs from v-dog, in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund.
Health and wellness
- 1MD Nutrition's LiverMD luxury mocktail kit fostering liver health
- Auro Wellness glutaryl topical glutathione
- BlendQuik personal portable blender
- Helight red light sleep therapy device
- Isopure collagen peptides drink mix
- Sound bath with Kate Schofield & The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork
Food and beverage
- Ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave
- C60 Power Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies
- Eatable premium gourmet popcorn inspired by the flavors of Happy Hour
- Élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water
- Fetcha Chocolates handmade luxury vegan chocolate
- Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin
- Karma Nuts new bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies
- Poppi reimagined soda
- Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels
- Windy City Sweets black licorice
Clothing and accessories
- BAGCEIT portable purse seat
- Blush Silks beauty pillowcases
- Bored Rebel graphic undershirts
- Cate Brown sustainable upcycled designer pillows
- Dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine
- Elboque sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks
- HEYDUDE comfortable + versatile footwear
- Jambys "performance inactivewear" boxers (with pockets) + JamTee gift set
- Overnight Travel Bags travel duffle
- Rose Box NYC luxury long-lasting roses
- Sattaché shoe bag
- Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner and Brush Duo
Experiences
- Private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman
- The Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience
- Wesper's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation
Books
- "Be nice. The end. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids." by Bryan Scavnak
- "Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within" by Dr. Stacie Stephenson
- "Memorable Movie Performances: A combination of reference and editorial review of films of the Classic Era" by J.B. Gould.
- "Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family" by Mark Daley
- "There's Something in the Water" from STEM4Real
- "'You Talkin' to Me?' The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes," by Brian Abrams
Other items
- Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition
- Smack Pet Food raw dehydrated super food for cats
- Wallis Annenberg GenSpace gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness