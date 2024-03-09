Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Take a peek inside the 2024 Oscars gift bag worth almost $200,000 with three travel experience and Miage skincare
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Take a peek inside the 2024 Oscars gift bag worth almost $200,000 with three travel experience and Miage skincare

All 25 nominees in the top five Oscars categories will be gifted a bag 

2 minutes ago
Take a peek inside the 2024 Oscars gift bag worth almost $200,000 with three travel experience and Miage skincare
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisReporterLos Angeles
Share this:

This year's Academy Awards will see five winners in the top five categories – but all 25 nominees will be able to walk home with a goodie bag worth $176,000, including Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone and Christopher Nolan. 

Called the "Everyone Wins" bag, it was curated by Lash Fary, founder of LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets, and features items such as a three-day trip to a private villa in Saint Barths that comes with a groundskeeper, daily housekeeping services, private drivers and in-villa chefs, an all-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak in Switzerland, and a seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door in California.

Other items include the full line of Miage skin-care goodies, a $10,000 micro-needling treatment, and a 45-bottle wine fridge from Thor Kitchen.

Typically, the bags are either delivered or shipped direct to recipients' homes or offices – but although a goodie bag with all those gifts sounds wonderful, there is a catch – the IRS deems them taxable income as Distinctive Assets is paid to put them together, instead of it being a gift from a family member of friend.  

If a star used all 57 items in the bag, they would owe around $62,900 – and if they lived in California it would be an additional $24,480, due to the state tax. However, they only have to log and pay taxes for the goods they use. 

Take a look at the full bag below… ‌

Travel and leisure

  • All-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak
  • Seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door
  • Three-night stay in a private villa at Saint-Barth Paradise
Golden Door Luxury Resort & Spa in California© Tanveer Badal Photography
Golden Door Luxury Resort & Spa in California

Home

  • Maison Construction complimentary home project management
  • Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill
  • THOR Kitchen luxury kitchen appliances + culinary accessories

Beauty

  • Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare red carpet gift set
  • Danucera award-winning cerabalm and D22 Tonic
  • EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm
  • Goodal Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch
  • Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit
  • Instytutum result-driven skincare gift set
  • Kenra platinum blow-dry spray
  • Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products
  • Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure
  • Serucell post-procedure restorative recovery serum
Miage skincare© Miage
Miage skincare

Charity

  • 10,000 donated plant-based meals for dogs from v-dog, in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund.

Health and wellness

  • 1MD Nutrition's LiverMD luxury mocktail kit fostering liver health
  • Auro Wellness glutaryl topical glutathione
  • BlendQuik personal portable blender
  • Helight red light sleep therapy device
  • Isopure collagen peptides drink mix
  • Sound bath with Kate Schofield & The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork

Food and beverage

  • Ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave
  • C60 Power Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies
  • Eatable premium gourmet popcorn inspired by the flavors of Happy Hour
  • Élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water
  • Fetcha Chocolates handmade luxury vegan chocolate
  • Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin
  • Karma Nuts new bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies
  • Poppi reimagined soda
  • Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels
  • Windy City Sweets black licorice
Eatable popcorn © Eatable
Eatable popcorn

Clothing and accessories

  • BAGCEIT portable purse seat
  • Blush Silks beauty pillowcases
  • Bored Rebel graphic undershirts
  • Cate Brown sustainable upcycled designer pillows
  • Dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine
  • Elboque sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks
  • HEYDUDE comfortable + versatile footwear
  • Jambys "performance inactivewear" boxers (with pockets) + JamTee gift set
  • Overnight Travel Bags travel duffle
  • Rose Box NYC luxury long-lasting roses
  • Sattaché shoe bag
  • Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner and Brush Duo

Experiences

  • Private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman
  • The Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience
  • Wesper's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation

Books

  • "Be nice. The end. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids." by Bryan Scavnak
  • "Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within" by Dr. Stacie Stephenson
  • "Memorable Movie Performances: A combination of reference and editorial review of films of the Classic Era" by J.B. Gould.
  • "Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family" by Mark Daley
  • "There's Something in the Water" from STEM4Real
  • "'You Talkin' to Me?' The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes," by Brian Abrams

Other items

  • Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition
  • Smack Pet Food raw dehydrated super food for cats
  • Wallis Annenberg GenSpace gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness
Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more