Take a peek inside the 2024 Oscars gift bag worth almost $200,000 with three travel experience and Miage skincare

This year's Academy Awards will see five winners in the top five categories – but all 25 nominees will be able to walk home with a goodie bag worth $176,000, including Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone and Christopher Nolan.

Called the "Everyone Wins" bag, it was curated by Lash Fary, founder of LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets, and features items such as a three-day trip to a private villa in Saint Barths that comes with a groundskeeper, daily housekeeping services, private drivers and in-villa chefs, an all-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak in Switzerland, and a seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door in California.

Other items include the full line of Miage skin-care goodies, a $10,000 micro-needling treatment, and a 45-bottle wine fridge from Thor Kitchen.

Typically, the bags are either delivered or shipped direct to recipients' homes or offices – but although a goodie bag with all those gifts sounds wonderful, there is a catch – the IRS deems them taxable income as Distinctive Assets is paid to put them together, instead of it being a gift from a family member of friend.

If a star used all 57 items in the bag, they would owe around $62,900 – and if they lived in California it would be an additional $24,480, due to the state tax. However, they only have to log and pay taxes for the goods they use.

Take a look at the full bag below… ‌

Travel and leisure

All-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak

Seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door

Three-night stay in a private villa at Saint-Barth Paradise

© Tanveer Badal Photography Golden Door Luxury Resort & Spa in California

Home

Maison Construction complimentary home project management

Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill

THOR Kitchen luxury kitchen appliances + culinary accessories

Beauty

Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare red carpet gift set

Danucera award-winning cerabalm and D22 Tonic

EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm

Goodal Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch

Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit

Instytutum result-driven skincare gift set

Kenra platinum blow-dry spray

Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products

Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure

Serucell post-procedure restorative recovery serum

© Miage Miage skincare

Charity

10,000 donated plant-based meals for dogs from v-dog, in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund.

Health and wellness

1MD Nutrition's LiverMD luxury mocktail kit fostering liver health

Auro Wellness glutaryl topical glutathione

BlendQuik personal portable blender

Helight red light sleep therapy device

Isopure collagen peptides drink mix

Sound bath with Kate Schofield & The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork

Food and beverage

Ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave

C60 Power Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies

Eatable premium gourmet popcorn inspired by the flavors of Happy Hour

Élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water

Fetcha Chocolates handmade luxury vegan chocolate

Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin

Karma Nuts new bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies

Poppi reimagined soda

Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels

Windy City Sweets black licorice

© Eatable Eatable popcorn

Clothing and accessories

BAGCEIT portable purse seat

Blush Silks beauty pillowcases

Bored Rebel graphic undershirts

Cate Brown sustainable upcycled designer pillows

Dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine

Elboque sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks

HEYDUDE comfortable + versatile footwear

Jambys "performance inactivewear" boxers (with pockets) + JamTee gift set

Overnight Travel Bags travel duffle

Rose Box NYC luxury long-lasting roses

Sattaché shoe bag

Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner and Brush Duo

Experiences

Private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman

The Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience

Wesper's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation

Books

"Be nice. The end. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids." by Bryan Scavnak

"Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within" by Dr. Stacie Stephenson

"Memorable Movie Performances: A combination of reference and editorial review of films of the Classic Era" by J.B. Gould.

"Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family" by Mark Daley

"There's Something in the Water" from STEM4Real

"'You Talkin' to Me?' The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes," by Brian Abrams

Other items