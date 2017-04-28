The best bottomless brunches to try in London From classic venues to cosy cafes, find your favourite place to bottomless brunch

The perfect weekend treat, bottomless brunch has seen a boom in popularity in recent years, and it's easy to see why! An increasing number of restaurants across London have added unlimited brunch deals to their menus, serving popular dishes alongside bottomless prosecco, Bloody Marys and other drinks. We've rounded up five of the best bottomless brunch venues in the capital, just in time for the bank holiday.

Villandry St James

From tourist dining to birthday parties to just plain wanting a quintessentially British brunching experience, the beautiful Villandry in St James's is the perfect choice. With a brilliant range of beautiful breakfast goods, you will be treated as a VIP the moment you step through the door. Your choice of a main course comes along with a selection of pastries, tea and coffee and a plate full of sweet treats for dessert, including our personal favourites – macarons! And of course, the bottomless prosecco is served endlessly by eagle-eyed waiters, making it the perfect brunching hot spot for all the right reasons. Find out more here www.villandry.com/st-james/

Quaglinos

Popular with stars including Holly Willoughby, Quaglinos is a need-to-know destination on any day of the week, but we particularly recommend Saturday brunch to get your weekend off to a fun-filled and flavoursome start. With live DJs providing the soundtrack to your day, you can enjoy bottomless fizz while tucking into anything from lobster to pancakes, all in the resplendent art deco surroundings of this stunning restaurant. And keep a look out for special themed brunches too; the Gatsby Brunch and Divas Brunch are among the highlights of the Quaglinos calendar. See more at quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk.

Jar Kitchen

This quaint but modern, cosy yet cool restaurant is the perfect place for an intimate brunch with your best friends. Because of the brunch's popularity and the intimacy of the venue, you have a two-hour limit to eat and drink your fill, and it is more than enough time to spend sipping on their choices of bottomless drinks, which include prosecco, mimosas and bloody Marys. The brunch choices are unique and tasty and it is easy to see why this very reasonable priced brunch is so popular. Find out more here www.jarkitchen.com/

Smokey Tails

If you're a fan of American-inspired Brunch dishes you will not be disappointed by the meals on offer at Smokey Tails. From delicious buttermilk fried chicken served with French toast and drizzled with maple syrup to thick American pancakes topped with fresh berries and cream, there is something for all tastes here, washed down with your choice of bottomless Prosecco or Bloody Mary's over a two-hour slot. Come hungry! Book your brunch at smokeytails.co.uk.

Bar and Block

A new addition to Kings Cross' ever-growing culinary scene, Bar and Block offers its bottomless prosecco deal alongside both traditional brunch dishes and its main menu, depending on what you fancy. We recommend the mains on offer, which include hand-cut steaks, burgers or a traditional Sunday roast. Smile for a Polaroid photo upon arrival and simply wave when you're ready for a refill throughout the 90-minute duration of your meal. See more at barandblock.co.uk.

Galvin HOP

Serving classic brunch favourites such as poached egg and avocado on toast or a Full English in a stylish yet relaxed setting, Galvin HOP is well worth a visit. Take advantage of its Unlimited Brunch offer for unlimited prosecco, Bloody Marys or Pilsner Urquell at just £10 when you dine from the brunch menu on weekends and bank holidays. Get more information at galvinrestaurants.com.

