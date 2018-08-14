Homemade elderflower marshmallow recipe They're as delicious as they look

Sticky, sweet and utterly delicious, these marshmallows are mouthwateringly brilliant. You need a stand mixer with a whisk attachment or an electric hand whisk, plus a sugar thermometer to make them, and if you want to make the marshmallows Instagrammable pink, add a few drops of natural food colouring to the mixture while you’re whisking it into the egg whites. You could even break it into batches and add different food colourings depending on your preference.

Makes 40 cubes

Preparation time 35-40 minutes, plus setting

Ingredients:

• 50g cornflour

• 50g icing sugar

• 500g caster sugar

• 1 tbsp honey

• 200ml water

• 125ml Belvoir Elderflower Cordial or Belvoir Elderflower & Rose Cordial

• 2 x 12g sachets of powdered gelatine

• 2 egg whites

Method:

1. Line a 25 x 17cm/10 x 61⁄2in brownie tray with baking parchment. Mix the cornflour and the icing sugar together.

2. Put the caster sugar, honey and water in a large saucepan on a medium heat. Stir until the sugar has melted, then turn up the heat, bring to the boil and pop in the sugar thermometer. Boil the liquid until it reaches the soft ball stage on the thermometer, at 118°C.

3. Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of water to a simmer. Pour the cordial into a small heatproof bowl and set it over the water. Sprinkle over the gelatine. Heat gently, whisking until the gelatine dissolves.

4. When the sugar solution is nearly at 118°C, whisk the egg whites in the stand mixer to form stiff peaks.

5. Once the sugar has reached the soft ball stage, turn off the heat and pour in the elderflower gelatine mixture. Take care – it can spit and will puff up, but keep mixing until it forms a smooth mixture.

6. With the whisk running, slowly pour the sugar and elderflower mixture into the whisked egg whites; beat for around 5-6 minutes to thicken. Stop as soon as it starts to form chewing gum-like strings.

7. Sieve a layer of the cornflour/icing sugar into the lined tray and pour in the marshmallow. Level as best you can, then sieve over another layer. You can now use your fingers to gently press the marshmallow flat. Leave for a couple of hours to set. 8. Once set completely, sieve another layer of cornflower/icing sugar onto a board and tip out the marshmallow. Peel off the parchment and slice it into cubes (use a knife dipped in boiling water). Dust the cut edges in the remaining powder and serve.

