Amanda Holden, Emma Willis, Rochelle Humes and Paddy McGuinness are teaming up on a very surprising project! Are you surprised at this?

We never expected this! Rochelle Humes, Emma Willis, Amanda Holden and Paddy McGuinness have all joined forces for a new project for Marks and Spencer Food – and it looks like they had a lot of fun filming it.

The eclectic group of celebrities teased the collaboration on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of Rochelle, Emma and Amanda all holding Paddy. "Giving @mcguinness.paddy a bit of a lift! Exciting project with @marksandspencer… FOOD!! With these lovely ones – can't wait for you to see it! #comingsoon," Amanda captioned the photo.

Rochelle Humes, Emma Willis, Amanda Holden and Paddy McGuinness are working on a new M&S food campaign

Meanwhile, Emma wrote: "Fab day at work, with fab people, on a fab new project, coming soon." Rochelle shared the same snap, telling fans: "Well today has been the start of something VERY fun working with this dream team for @marksandspencer food… coming soon."

MORE: Marks and Spencer has launched a colour changing gin and it is magical

It's not yet known what the group have been working on, but it could well be the brand's Christmas campaign. Nonetheless, fans were excited to see the new 'dream team' together, taking to Instagram to comment on the surprising collaboration. "That seems like a lot of fun, can't wait," one commented on Rochelle's photo. "I hope this is for Xmas food!" another wrote on Amanda's snap.

It is thought they may have been working on a Christmas advert

Each of the British TV personalities has shared their passion for food with their fans, which may explain why they have been chosen for the campaign. Amanda said earlier this year she refrains from dieting, telling MailOnline: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything." Meanwhile, Rochelle is known for hosting fabulous food-filled parties alongside husband Marvin Humes, with their joint birthday celebrations featuring an amazing feast of cheese, crackers, cured meats and fruit.

STORY: M&S is finally launching online food delivery

Emma has previously credited cutting out sugar for her slim physique, while Paddy often treats his Instagram followers to photos of his own healthy meals, such as protein pancakes with Greek yoghurt, so we can expect to see a wide mix of food in their new campaign.

Loading the player...

Celebrities who love Marks and Spencer as much as we do