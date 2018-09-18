Princess Marie-Chantal's 50th birthday cake will make you instantly hungry This will make your mouth water

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's family pulled out all the stops for her 50th birthday celebrations on Monday. The Crown Princess had a joint celebration with her son, Prince Odysseas Kimon, with whom she shares her birthday – and their cakes were amazing!

Marie-Chantal was treated to a decadent chocolate cake for her milestone day, topped with chocolate ganache icing and gold sparklers with the number 50. But the cake looked even better once she had taken a slice, as it was filled with an array of bright pink and white sprinkles and sweets.

Marie-Chantal was treated to a decadent chocolate cake

A second cake, meanwhile, was adorned with multi-coloured sprinkles and topped with sparklers that read: "Love". Princess Marie-Chantal showcased the mouth-watering treats with her 148,000 Instagram followers, showing herself and Odysseas, 14, blowing out the candles on their cakes at the same time.

MORE: Princess Marie-Chantal launches range with Silver Cross

Another photo showed the mother and son sat at a dining table together that had been filled with gifts, fresh flowers and balloons. A banner reading "Happy Birthday" hung over the table, while the family had also hung colourful fans and decorations on the walls.

A second cake was adorned with multi-coloured sprinkles

While Princess Marie-Chantal appears to have had a low-key family birthday celebration, her husband Crown Prince Pavlos and daughter Princess Olympia hosted a lavish joint party in honour of their own 50th and 21st birthdays in 2017. The father-daughter duo were treated to a royal-studded party held at a manor in Gloucestershire. The masquerade soirée, whose theme was "Prince and the Revolution," was attended by a number of European royals including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Rosario Nadal — the wife of Prince Kyril of Preslav. Other A-List guests included Nicky and Paris Hilton, designer Valentino, Poppy Delevingne and Tory Burch.

During the glamorous party, Pavlos delivered a heartwarming speech about his daughter saying, "In your life you have done a lot of things that has impressed, depressed, driven us crazy. Let me tell you few things about life with Olympia. First of all you’re beautiful. You’re full of energy. Energy that comes from your mother."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.