Looking for the best cocktail in the world? You'll want to head to London, where ten of the world's best 50 bars are based. The winners were unveiled in an awards ceremony on Wednesday, with a London bar taking the top spot for the second year in a row.

Dandelyan, based at the Mondrian hotel on London's Southbank, was named the best bar in the world, and recognised for surpassing all expectations of the bar experience. The 2017 winner, American Bar at The Savoy slipped into second place, while a third London establishment, Connaught Bar, ranked in fifth place.

Dandelyan has been named the number one cocktail bar in the world

Both London and New York led the charge in the awards, with ten bars apiece making the shortlist. Other venues across the capital to earn recognition included Bar Termini (6), Oriole (17), Coupette (18), Scout (28), Three Sheets (29), and Happiness Forgets (35). Soho cocktail bar Swift (46), rounded off the city's offering in the top 50.

The list is decided by a panel of anonymous drinks specialists from six continents, based on their best bar experiences of the past 18 months. Read on to see the full list, and start planning which one to visit first!

The American Bar at the Savoy is number 2

The World's 50 Best Bars 2018:

Dandelyan – London, UK American Bar – London, UK Manhattan – Singapore The NoMad – New York, USA Connaught Bar – London, UK Bar Termini – London, UK The Clumsies – Athens, Greece Atlas – Singapore Dante – New York, USA The Old Man – Hong Kong, China Licorería Limantour – Mexico City, Mexico Bar High Five – Tokyo, Japan Native – Singapore Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires, Argentina Attaboy – New York, USA The Dead Rabbit – New York, USA Oriole – London, UK Coupette – London, UK Himkok – Oslo, Norway Speak Low – Shanghai, China Sweet Liberty – Miami, USA Baba Au Rum – Athens, Greece Operation Dagger – Singapore Le Syndicat – Paris, France Lost & Found – Nicosia, Cyprus Employees Only – New York, USA Central Station – Beirut, Lebanon Scout – London, UK Three Sheets – London, UK Black Pearl – Melbourne, Australia Tales and Spirits – Amsterdam, Netherlands Linje Tio – Stockholm, Sweden Little Red Door – Paris, France 28 HongKong Street – Singapore Happiness Forgets – London, UK La Factoría – Old San Juan, Puerto Rico Paradiso – Barcelona, Spain Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei, Taiwan El Copitas – St Petersburg, Russia Tommy’s – San Francisco, USA BlackTail – New York, USA Candelaria – Paris, France Schumann’s – Munich, Germany Trick Dog – San Francisco, USA Fifty Mils – Mexico City, Mexico Swift – London, UK Salmon Guru – Madrid, Spain Buck and Breck – Berlin, Germany Bar Benfiddich – Tokyo, Japan Lost Lake – Chicago, USA

