﻿
cocktail-bar

It's official - London is home to the best bar in the world. See the top 50 here

These are the bars you need to visit

Chloe Best
Leave a comment

Looking for the best cocktail in the world? You'll want to head to London, where ten of the world's best 50 bars are based. The winners were unveiled in an awards ceremony on Wednesday, with a London bar taking the top spot for the second year in a row.

Dandelyan, based at the Mondrian hotel on London's Southbank, was named the best bar in the world, and recognised for surpassing all expectations of the bar experience. The 2017 winner, American Bar at The Savoy slipped into second place, while a third London establishment, Connaught Bar, ranked in fifth place.

Dandelyan has been named the number one cocktail bar in the world

Both London and New York led the charge in the awards, with ten bars apiece making the shortlist. Other venues across the capital to earn recognition included Bar Termini (6), Oriole (17), Coupette (18), Scout (28), Three Sheets (29), and Happiness Forgets (35). Soho cocktail bar Swift (46), rounded off the city's offering in the top 50.

RELATED: 18 cocktail bars in London you need to visit

The list is decided by a panel of anonymous drinks specialists from six continents, based on their best bar experiences of the past 18 months. Read on to see the full list, and start planning which one to visit first!

The American Bar at the Savoy is number 2

The World's 50 Best Bars 2018:

  1. Dandelyan – London, UK
  2. American Bar – London, UK
  3. Manhattan – Singapore
  4. The NoMad – New York, USA
  5. Connaught Bar – London, UK
  6. Bar Termini – London, UK
  7. The Clumsies – Athens, Greece
  8. Atlas – Singapore
  9. Dante – New York, USA
  10. The Old Man – Hong Kong, China
  11. Licorería Limantour – Mexico City, Mexico
  12. Bar High Five – Tokyo, Japan
  13. Native – Singapore
  14. Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires, Argentina
  15. Attaboy – New York, USA
  16. The Dead Rabbit – New York, USA
  17. Oriole – London, UK
  18. Coupette – London, UK
  19. Himkok – Oslo, Norway
  20. Speak Low – Shanghai, China
  21. Sweet Liberty – Miami, USA
  22. Baba Au Rum – Athens, Greece
  23. Operation Dagger – Singapore
  24. Le Syndicat – Paris, France
  25. Lost & Found – Nicosia, Cyprus
  26. Employees Only – New York, USA
  27. Central Station – Beirut, Lebanon
  28. Scout – London, UK
  29. Three Sheets – London, UK
  30. Black Pearl – Melbourne, Australia
  31. Tales and Spirits – Amsterdam, Netherlands
  32. Linje Tio – Stockholm, Sweden
  33. Little Red Door – Paris, France
  34. 28 HongKong Street – Singapore
  35. Happiness Forgets – London, UK
  36. La Factoría – Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
  37. Paradiso – Barcelona, Spain
  38. Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei, Taiwan
  39. El Copitas – St Petersburg, Russia
  40. Tommy’s – San Francisco, USA
  41. BlackTail – New York, USA
  42. Candelaria – Paris, France
  43. Schumann’s – Munich, Germany
  44. Trick Dog – San Francisco, USA
  45. Fifty Mils – Mexico City, Mexico
  46. Swift – London, UK
  47. Salmon Guru – Madrid, Spain
  48. Buck and Breck – Berlin, Germany
  49. Bar Benfiddich – Tokyo, Japan
  50. Lost Lake – Chicago, USA

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about bars

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment