Looking for the best cocktail in the world? You'll want to head to London, where ten of the world's best 50 bars are based. The winners were unveiled in an awards ceremony on Wednesday, with a London bar taking the top spot for the second year in a row.
Dandelyan, based at the Mondrian hotel on London's Southbank, was named the best bar in the world, and recognised for surpassing all expectations of the bar experience. The 2017 winner, American Bar at The Savoy slipped into second place, while a third London establishment, Connaught Bar, ranked in fifth place.
Dandelyan has been named the number one cocktail bar in the world
Both London and New York led the charge in the awards, with ten bars apiece making the shortlist. Other venues across the capital to earn recognition included Bar Termini (6), Oriole (17), Coupette (18), Scout (28), Three Sheets (29), and Happiness Forgets (35). Soho cocktail bar Swift (46), rounded off the city's offering in the top 50.
The list is decided by a panel of anonymous drinks specialists from six continents, based on their best bar experiences of the past 18 months. Read on to see the full list, and start planning which one to visit first!
The American Bar at the Savoy is number 2
The World's 50 Best Bars 2018:
- Dandelyan – London, UK
- American Bar – London, UK
- Manhattan – Singapore
- The NoMad – New York, USA
- Connaught Bar – London, UK
- Bar Termini – London, UK
- The Clumsies – Athens, Greece
- Atlas – Singapore
- Dante – New York, USA
- The Old Man – Hong Kong, China
- Licorería Limantour – Mexico City, Mexico
- Bar High Five – Tokyo, Japan
- Native – Singapore
- Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Attaboy – New York, USA
- The Dead Rabbit – New York, USA
- Oriole – London, UK
- Coupette – London, UK
- Himkok – Oslo, Norway
- Speak Low – Shanghai, China
- Sweet Liberty – Miami, USA
- Baba Au Rum – Athens, Greece
- Operation Dagger – Singapore
- Le Syndicat – Paris, France
- Lost & Found – Nicosia, Cyprus
- Employees Only – New York, USA
- Central Station – Beirut, Lebanon
- Scout – London, UK
- Three Sheets – London, UK
- Black Pearl – Melbourne, Australia
- Tales and Spirits – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Linje Tio – Stockholm, Sweden
- Little Red Door – Paris, France
- 28 HongKong Street – Singapore
- Happiness Forgets – London, UK
- La Factoría – Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Paradiso – Barcelona, Spain
- Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei, Taiwan
- El Copitas – St Petersburg, Russia
- Tommy’s – San Francisco, USA
- BlackTail – New York, USA
- Candelaria – Paris, France
- Schumann’s – Munich, Germany
- Trick Dog – San Francisco, USA
- Fifty Mils – Mexico City, Mexico
- Swift – London, UK
- Salmon Guru – Madrid, Spain
- Buck and Breck – Berlin, Germany
- Bar Benfiddich – Tokyo, Japan
- Lost Lake – Chicago, USA
