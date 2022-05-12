Top 10 secret bars in London revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Like all great cities, London has its secrets. If you have run out of date-night inspiration or simply want a new place to try, there are a number of incredible secret bars to explore in the magical metropolis.

From Mayfair to Hackney, we've rounded up the best secret bars in London – so city dwellers from all corners can soak up the mystique of these speakeasy hotspots.

Whether you're after a cheap and cheerful night at Trisha's or an elusive night of romance at Nightjar, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to uncover more…

Soho

Pix

Kicking off the list is Pix – a vibrant tapas bar in buzzy Soho. If you're after a special location for an impressive first date, after-work livener or group evening-out, the bar's ever-changing selection of pintxos, delicious hand-picked Spanish wines and taste-bud tingling cocktails make for a memorable bar experience.

To book, visit pix-bar.com

Disrepute

Nestled under Kingly Court between Carnaby Street and Beak Street lies Disrepute, a carefully curated space that exhibits an eye-catching art deco interior. Cocktails are displayed as short stories in an attempt to conjure up characters from Soho's heydays. Descend the stairs and let the hedonism and opulent mystique of the Sixties, which is evoked by the bar's luxurious features, completely engulf you.

To book, visit disrepute.co.uk

Trisha's

Known as Soho's best-kept secret, Trisha's is a classic old-timey, humble jazz bar situated on Greek Street. The bar, which is one of the area's oldest joints, has seen the likes of Led Zeppelin, Anthony Bourdain, and Mark Ronson walk through its doors.

To book, call 02074379536

Cahoots

Cahoots is a vintage-style speakeasy based in Kingly Court just off Carnaby Street. Set in a disused underground station, this 1940s cocktail bar served up scrumptious cocktails alongside live swinging entertainment seven days a week.

To visit, book cahoots-london.com

The Blind Pig

Hidden above Social Eating House sits The Blind Pig, an award-winning bar with a relaxed, speakeasy atmosphere. Offering an array of creative cocktails, fine wines and beers – the Blind Pig has something for everyone.

To book, visit socialeatinghouse.com

Shoreditch

The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town

The bar with the best entrance, The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a surefire hit. Hidden behind a Smeg fridge, the bar is only accessible via a request to see 'The Mayor' at the bar. Descend into the fridge to discover a basement lined with vintage furniture that evokes an elusive atmosphere away from the hustle and bustle of the Shoreditch streets.

To book, visit themayorofscaredycattown.com

Nightjar

Designed as a speakeasy subterranean bar with live jazz for guests to linger and lounge with friends, Nightjar is a swanky choice for tasty cocktails and rare spirits. Sashay down the stairs and embrace the 1920s scene of candlelit tables and authentic tin cup cocktails while soaking up the dulcet sounds of the swing band.

To book, visit barnightjar.com

Oriole

Magic meets mystery in East London's Oriole. Whether you're after cocktails and canapes or dinners and shows, Oriole has plenty to indulge in. Featuring explorer-style decor and live music, enjoy an off-the-beaten-track evening out.

To book, visit oriolebar.com

Mayfair

The Luggage Room

Tucked away in upscale Grosvenor Square in the heart of Mayfair, The Luggage Room immerses visitors in Roaring Twenties charm. Exuding an intimate feel and lavish decadence, the bar offers a host of fine liquor displays, handmade wine cabinets and delectable tipples.

To book, visit luggageroom.co.uk

Hackney

The Natural Philosopher

Hackney Road is home to the famous jaunt The Natural Philosopher. This East London hidden gem crafts cocktails using foraged and unconventional ingredients to create drinks inspired by herbal medicine. Its eclectic interior also makes for a seriously Intsagrammable moment.

To book, visit naturalphilosopher.co.uk

