Exclusive: Chef Clare Smyth reveals what it was like to work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on royal wedding menu Clare was talking to HELLO! at the Michelin Star Awards, sponsored by Nespresso

Clare Smyth – who did the private catering for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's evening reception – has given an insight into her "surreal" experience catering for the royal wedding. The talented chef spoke to HELLO! ahead of her big win at the Michelin Star Awards on Monday night, which saw her first solo restaurant Core by Clare Smyth earn two stars. Chatting in the Nespresso bar, Clare said of the experience: "It was really fantastic being able to work with them [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle]. The fairytale story was my lasting memory from the wedding. Everyone globally saw it and it couldn’t have been more perfect. It was completely surreal, everything was surreal. It's something that Britain does very well. And they were so happy."

Clare Smyth spoke to HELLO! ahead of her win at the Michelin Star Awards while chatting in the Nespresso bar

Harry and Meghan were also very sure about what they wanted on their special day. "They were involved in the menu. It was very important to them. Obviously a wedding is very important to you and personal, it's a once in a lifetime thing so it was nice to be a part in it," Clare said. "The work that they do, especially the young royals is so great, and I think they are just brilliant. I think they really bring people together and I am particularly a great fan of Meghan and Harry, I think Meghan is fantastic for the UK."

Clare opened up about working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding reception menu

Prior to the awards being announced, Clare told HELLO! that she was very much hoping to win a star. "I am hoping to win a star and we will see what happens. They don't give us any clues, they used to but not anymore. It's a really great event to be at. Michelin very much drives the standard of what we do continuously and it's terrific for our industry. And it's certainly something I have always followed since I became a chef," she explained.

The night was especially poignant for Clare, as she was presented her award by her former boss Gordon Ramsay. "It makes it obviously even more special that Gordon's handing it to me, it's been a hell of a year. We've achieved what we really set out to achieve," Clare told the audience as she received her stars. Gordon afterwards told HELLO! that he was "very proud," of his protégé.

