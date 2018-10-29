You can now buy Prince William and Kate's wedding cake – but there's a catch The Duke of Cambridge loves the sweet treat so much it was served at the royal wedding in 2011

Chocolate biscuit cake has long been known to be a favourite sweet treat of the royal family, with Prince William such a fan he even served it at as a second cake at his royal wedding to Kate in April 2011. And now you can try the delicious cake for yourself courtesy of former royal chef Carolynn Rob – but there’s a catch.

Carolynn, who worked as a personal chef to Prince Charles, Princess Diana and their sons William and Harry for 11 years, has launched The Royal Touch Dessert, Cake & Bread Collection, which is exclusively manufactured and distributed in the US by leading dessert producer Harry & David.

A version of Prince William and Kate's chocolate biscuit cake is now available to order

Anyone who wants to add a regal touch to their next dinner party, family celebration or even their Christmas meal, can order desserts that have the royal seal of approval, such as chocolate, pear and pistachio slice, and a macadamia and salted caramel cake.

But it is the chocolate biscuit cake that is most recognisable, created from a blend of apricots, figs, pistachios and biscuits with chocolate, butter and honey. The indulgent dessert is covered in dark chocolate ganache and white chocolate curls, and is available to order for $54.99 (around £42). Unfortunately, it is only available to order for customers in the US, but a recipe for the chocolate biscuit cake does feature in Carolynn’s 2015 cookbook, The Royal Touch.

The couple served chocolate biscuit cake at the royal wedding in 2011

It’s not only Prince William who is a big fan of the dessert, but also his grandmother, the Queen. Former royal chef Darren McGrady has described the cake as "Her Majesty the Queen’s favourite afternoon tea cake by far". He wrote on his website: "This cake is probably the only one that is sent into the royal dining room again and again until it has all gone."

Darren revealed the Queen is known for her sweet tooth, telling HELLO!: "She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie."

