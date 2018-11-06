Janette Manrara in tears following Strictly Come Dancing exit The professional dancer was emotional following her exit from the BBC One dance show

Janette Manrara and her dance partner Dr Ranj were a hit with viewers on Strictly Come Dancing, but unfortunately their time in the competition came to an end on Sunday night. After a dance-off against Karen Clifton and Charles Venn, the couple said their goodbyes, and joined Zoe Ball on Monday night's It Takes Two to discuss their Strictly journey. While watching a montage of their highlights, Janette became emotional as she wiped away tears. "It's very bittersweet, but I'd rather leave on an awesome high," she said. Dr Ranj added: "I've been so lucky to dance with this incredible lady, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner."

Janette Manrara was emotional as she watched back the highlights of her time on Strictly with Dr Ranj

The professional dancer has been on the show since 2011, and has been partnered with a host of famous faces, including Julien Macdonald, Peter Andre and Jake Wood – who is set to return to Strictly this December for the Christmas special. Both Janette and Dr Ranj vowed to stay in touch after their time together on the show came to an end, having enjoyed each other's company during training sessions.

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals surprising marriage plans with Pasha Kovalev

Loading the player...

Dr Ranj in 60 seconds

READ: Strictly's Katya Jones has baby plans with Neil

Talking about his time on the show on Sunday's results night, Dr Ranj said: "I can’t express how much this has meant to me. I have made friends for life. I’ve done something that I only could have dreamed of. I just want to say to anyone who ever dreams of this you can, you really can, ’cause I’m here and I’ve done it." Janette added: "I just want to say he is an incredible human being for what he does as an actual job. He is there saving children’s lives and he is a special, special man. On this show you get to celebrate people that have never done something like this before and for me Ranj is the epitome about what Strictly Come Dancing is about. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend, a better partner or better series I love you so so much. Thank you."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.