Until now, few details have emerged about the food served by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding in October. However, Eugenie’s proud mum Sarah Ferguson has revealed what dishes were served to guests at the couple’s third reception – a funfair-inspired party at Royal Lodge Windsor on Saturday 13 October – and the significant meaning behind each one.

The newlyweds kept the wedding celebrations going over two days by inviting friends to join them for a third informal party, which had a number of fairground rides and stalls serving food from around the world. Sarah revealed to the Daily Mail that each dish had special significance to Eugenie, Jack and their families, and included rice dishes from Nicaragua – where Jack proposed during a romantic holiday – and mini hamburgers from the United States, where the art gallery Eugenie works for, Hauser & Wirth, is based.

Princess Eugenie and Jack carefully selected the food for their third wedding party

In addition, there was Argentine beef in memory of Eugenie’s grandmother, Susan Barrantes, plus Italian pizzas and Spanish paella on offer to guests including Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, Ellie Goulding and Oliver Proudlock. The couple also served crepes from Switzerland to represent Verbier, where Eugenie and Jack first met during a skiing holiday, and where the Princess’ parents own a £13million chalet.

Princess Eugenie and Jack also gave a nod to his employers by serving a selection of bespoke Casamigos Tequila cocktails at their wedding. The couple appear to have put great consideration into every detail of their big day, including their wedding cake, which had an autumnal feel and was adorned with sugar-crafted leaves and ivy – in homage to their first home together, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The couple's wedding cake also had some meaningful touches

The incredible creation was made by cake designer Sophie Cabot, who was introduced to Eugenie and Jack by the bride’s father Prince Andrew, who became aware of her work at one of his Pitch @ Palace events.

