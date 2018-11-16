The one thing Meghan Markle will be doing this Thanksgiving - her most special to date The foodie previously showcased her "perfect Thanksgiving turkey" on Instagram

While it's not yet known how the Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a member of the royal family, we can imagine it will involve cooking a feast for her husband Prince Harry. Meghan previously shared her tips and photos of the "perfect Thanksgiving turkey" on her since-deleted Instagram account and lifestyle blog, The Tig – and it’s one you can try for Christmas, too.

In 2016, the former Suits actress shared a photo of herself with her Thanksgiving dish, writing: "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!" Her choice of hashtags gave away one of the things she does before cooking her turkey – brining it to add extra flavour and ensure the meat is extra juicy. This can be done by soaking the bird in a mix of water and salt – even adding some herbs if desired – to help keep the meat from becoming dry and tough while cooking.

Meghan showcased her "perfect Thanksgiving turkey" on Instagram

Meghan's photo also showcased her unusual method of cooking her turkey – on the barbecue! While we’re more used to roasting our meat in the oven, cooking it over coals like Meghan did is a sure-fire way to add even more flavour, creating a crispy skin and succulent meat. It frees up space in the oven too, so Meghan can get to work on cooking the perfect side dishes for their Thanksgiving meal. The Duchess shared several Thanksgiving recipes on her now-defunct blog, and had some ideas for using up leftovers too, such as a turkey tortilla soup.

Although Meghan has previously said she tries to follow a vegan diet during the week, she is a big fan of roast chicken – with Prince Harry even choosing to pop the question as they prepared the dish at their London home.

Meghan launched the Grenfell community cookbook in September

Sunday dinner is another of Meghan's favourite meals, and she previously said she loves cooking a big meal for her nearest and dearest. "I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted," she told Today. "I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo. It's so easy—combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot."

