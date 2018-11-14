Aldi's 6 litre bottle of prosecco is available now – get it while you can! This is bound to sell out fast

Aldi is getting the Christmas festivities underway by launching a six-litre bottle of prosecco in time for the party season. The supersized methuselah of prosecco is available exclusively online now while stocks last, and is bound to sell out fast following the success of the supermarket's jeroboam last year.

The enormous bottle costs £79.99 and contains the equivalent of eight bottles of fizz – or 64 glasses – so you'll be able to keep the fizz free-flowing throughout your Christmas celebrations. However, the only problem may be fitting it in the fridge! The drink is said to have a soft sherbert taste with aromas of fresh citrus fruits and wisteria flower, and comes from Veneto in Italy.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: "Christmas is a time when we know our shoppers come together with their friends and family to share a quality glass of fizz. As ever, sparkling wine is incredibly important in the run up to the festive season, so we wanted to give them something bigger and better than ever! Our first ever Methuselah joins the Christmas range alongside the return of our sell-out Prosecco Jeroboam and Wine Advent Calendar, and we are expecting it to sell out quickly, so shoppers should head to Aldi.co.uk on Wednesday to avoid disappointment!"

Aldi has become the place to go for award-winning alcohol on a budget, and its sparkling wine range has won 20 medals in 2018 alone. As well as serving party-friendly magnums, jeroboams and now methuselahs of prosecco, the supermarket recently launched a wine advent calendar, which quickly sold out as soon as it was released online.

Other must-have products for the festive season include the Aldi Luxury Collection Advent Calendar, which is filled with its signature scents, skincare and home fragrances, and is a steal at £49.99. To the naked eye, the 24-door calendar could be a designer beauty brand and some fans are even comparing it to Jo Malone’s fancy beauty advent calendar.

