The Queen has broken her silence about Brexit for the first time

The Queen has spoken about Brexit publicly for the first time. Her Majesty spoke about Britain leaving the EU while giving a speech at a state banquet honouring King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Tuesday, and referenced the UK's "new partnership" with the rest of Europe. The royal, who generally remains impartial on political issues, said: "I recall the state visit of your grandmother Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard in 1972, when I spoke of how our nations' close understanding and relationship would become increasingly important as a new configuration of Europe was emerging."

The monarch continued: "As we look toward a new partnership with Europe, it is our shared values and commitment to each other, that are out greatest asset, and demonstrate that even through change, our enduring alliance remains strong, and as innovators, traders and internationalists we look with confidence to the future." King Willem-Alexander also gave a speech, joking that the Queen was "the most fearless Bond girl ever — with great panache," a reference to her fun skit alongside Daniel Craig at the London Olympics 2012 Opening Ceremony.

The lavish state banquet took place at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen looked resplendent in a white gown, the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara and the Cullinan III and IV Brooch while accompanied by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who also looked lovely in a silver gown and the Greville Tiara. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the banquet, and Kate look stunning in a light blue Alexander McQueen floor length dress and the Lover's Knot tiara. Kate also wore the Royal Family Order for the second time. The special gift from the Queen is made of glass, not ivory, unlike others. The Royal Family Order is a personal gift from the Queen to female members of the Royal Family.

