David Beckham looks set to be the owner of a new celebrity haunt in London, after investing in a pub with his close friend Guy Ritchie. The pair are said to have spent £3million on the Walmer Castle in Notting Hill, close to his family home in Holland Park.

According to reports, the pair plan to give the pub a 'Soho House-style makeover', which - combined with their wide circle of A-list friends - could make it a popular hotspot with celebrities, as well as fans.

David Beckham and Guy Ritchie have reportedly bought a pub together

Although this will be the first pub David has bought, he is co-owner in Haig Club whisky and has spoken openly about the passion he and wife Victoria share for fine wine. The retired footballer is also a frequent visitor to celebrated Michelin star restaurants around the world, so could well decide to serve gastro fare within his new pub.

Guy, meanwhile, famously owned London pub The Punchbowl with ex-wife Madonna, before selling the business in 2013. He also owns The Lukin pub in Fitzrovia and runs the Gritchie Brewing Company from his farm in Wiltshire, so it is likely that he will serve his own beers on tap at the new pub.

David and Guy have long been close friends, and have worked together on some very different projects - with the dad-of-four making his acting debut in King Arthur, directed by Guy. The 43-year-old was also one of the high-profile guests to attend Guy's wedding to Jacqui Ainsley in 2015, alongside Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntinton-Whiteley and Jemima Khan.

The revelation comes after David spent the weekend in Paris with wife Victoria and her friend Eva Longoria. The couple enjoyed a romantic date night in the city on Thursday, indulging in some French cuisine and a bottle of red wine that typically sells for as much as £1,390.

