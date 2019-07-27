Stacey Solomon reveals her INCREDIBLE push present from Joe Swash Wow!

Stacey Solomon recently broke her social media silence after spending some time away with her family - and she had plenty of updates for her Instagram followers! The Loose Women star, along with her partner Joe Swash, sons Leighton, Zachary and newborn Rex, took some time out for a short holiday and returned to share some sweet snaps on Friday. Stacey even revealed what Joe gave her as a 'push present' - and we are very impressed!

Joe arranged an amazing meal for Stacey

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "So this actually makes me cry… For my birthing present, Joe organised for my family to come and join us in the woods and arranged for my favourite chef @theocooks (whose recipe book I live by) to come and cook for us as a surprise."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares never-before-seen photos of baby Rex from Joe Swash's phone

"My daddy took this picture… and the next ones," she added. I moaned at him every time because of our TECH BAN, but I'm so glad he ignored me. Because I have one Polaroid of this night and it was soooo special, I am glad to have some backups to look back on and remember. Love you Joe Joe. Still crying."

The family looked to have an amazing break together!

Sounds like Joe's earned himself some major boyfriend points! Stacey shared plenty more special photographs from their week away, including when she took baby Rex to meet his great-grandmother. "Brought Rex to meet his great-grandma… He's grandma's eighth grandchild," she told followers. Other highlights from their holiday included going hiking, toasting marshmallows, den-building and chilling out in a hot tub during the evening.

MORE: See how much Rachel Riley's baby bump has grown since May

Stacey publicly thanked Joe for his romantic gesture in an Instagram post to mark their return home. "We're home! After running away to the woods and shutting off from the world for a few days. We had the most amazing time and said NO to technology while we were there so all I have are a few Polaroid pictures of some special memories… Joe Joe thank you for making these last few days so special for me and our family. I don't say it enough but I am so in love with you it physically hurts."