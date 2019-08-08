Why Love Island's India Reynolds doesn't enjoy Ovie Soko's famous egg recipes She's not missing out though!

Love Island couple (are they or aren't they?) Ovie Soko and India Reynolds have plenty in common, including their shared love of food - but the pair actually follow very different diets, since India is a proud vegan and even has her own foodie page on Instagram! It may come as a surprise to some of the dating show's fans, since Ovie became well-loved for making breakfasts for his fellow islanders in the villa - and particularly his amazing poached eggs - though we bet he made India a delicious vegan option.

Ovie and India enjoying a breakfast date in the villa

India even recently revealed that the dish Ovie made for her during Sunday's Love Island: The Reunion show was one of her own vegan recipes. Those waffles looked pretty incredible, right? "The vegan waffle recipe @oviesoko made for me and my friends is here…" she wrote on her Instagram Story. The sweet brunch dish switches cow's milk for oat milk and adds vegetable oil instead of eggs.

MORE: Love Island star Curtis Pritchard reveals he gained two stone in the villa

Ovie recently landed a cooking slot on This Morning, and is set to make Eamonn and Ruth his famous eggs on Thursday's live show. He said of his new gig: "Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I'll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans Eamonn and Ruth. They're daytime royalty after all." We reckon they'll be mighty impressed - but how about a cook-off between Ovie and India?

Some of India's other favourite vegan dishes include the plant-based classic smashed avocado on toast, as well as fresh veggie-packed salads. She also often posts her vegan restaurant recommendations and favourite pre-made snacks from the likes of Marks & Spencer and Waitrose. And if you're wondering whether she stuck to her meat and dairy-free lifestyle in the villa, we have no doubt - since the islanders' meals were made by outside caterers. Yum!

MORE: Here's what the Love Island stars REALLY eat in the villa