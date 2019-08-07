Love Island’s Ovie lands exciting new role on This Morning Message!

Good news for anyone who still has a Love Island-shaped hole in their heart – one of the show’s biggest stars has landed a cushty new daytime TV spot, and we can’t wait to see them in action.

Of course we’re talking about Ovie Soko, the charming basketball player stole the nation’s heart with his chilled out demure and good manners, not to mention his stellar cooking skills. So it’s no surprise that the 6ft 7in athlete has landed a cooking slot on This Morning, after all, every time Ovie cooked eggs viewers went into meltdown, and that smashed avocado and poached egg breakfast he made for his fellow islanders looked Rosette worthy.

MORE: Love Island's Ovie teases future film career

Ovie was a fan favourite from the get-go

Ovie will be donning his chef hat on Thursday’s instalment of This Morning, where he’ll be rustling up hosts Eamonn and Ruth a brunch to be reckoned with. Once he’s done flexing his culinary muscles he’ll join the pair on the sofa for an interview, and Ovie sounds almost as excited as we are, saying: "Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I’ll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans Eamonn and Ruth. They’re daytime royalty after all."

MORE: Ruth Langsford just wore a bargain dress from TESCO on This Morning - but it's selling out fast

Ovie’s excitement was echoed by This Morning editor Martin Frizell, who said the whole team was "thrilled to have him on the show as a brand new guest chef."

He'll be swapping his fedora for a chef hat

And if you’re looking for an even bigger dose of Ovie, In The Style is still selling their cult tees inspired by the reality star and his ice cool traits. The shopping destination has four different varieties of Ovie-inspired T-shirts on offer, two white and two black. Printed across one pair is the question "What would Ovie do?", and across the next are the words "Current mood: Ovie". Naturally, we’ve added them all to our basket.

Ovie isn’t the only 2019 contestant to bag themselves a high-profile job since leaving the villa. Maura Higgins has also joined the This Morning family, offering phone-in viewers some of her straight-talking advice, while Amy Hart has also scored a hosting slot on Loose Women. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the others!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.