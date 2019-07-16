How to get a FREE Love Island personalised Prosecco bottle Wow! True love does exist…

If you're obsessed with your Love Island water bottle (is there anyone left on planet earth who doesn't own one of these?), then you're going to love this news. You can now get your very own personalised Prosecco bottle and it's almost too fancy to use. Let's face it, as much as we love H2o, nothing beats a little fizz, ain't that right?

The clever folks at Uber Eats have decided to bring bubbles to the masses with a personalised bottle of Prosecco and it's all yours. If you order on the app today - 16 July 2019 - 1000 London-based customers can order a bottle of personalised bubbly using the promo code BUBBLEUP, which will be delivered ready to enjoy whilst watching Love Island. The bottle of bubbles is free with a £3.50 delivery fee. So if you fancy sipping on a Prosecco cocktail as you watch Amber grill Michael on tonight's show, you know what to do.

But do not fear, if you miss out on this treat - we've got another one for you. If you head down to Home Bargains you can get Love Island-inspired disco ball cups for £1.99 - similar to the ones Maura and co. sipped on during the glitter party last week.

The cups are available in both gold and silver, and have removable lids that make it easy for you to pour your tipple of choice into. They also come with reusable straws.

Fancy copying the Love Islanders even more? The jazzy glasses they're all drinking their wine from are from M&S. At the beginning of the series, Marks & Spencer revealed that the picnicware had been chosen as some of the glassware to feature during the show and it's available to buy now.

Uploading a picture on Instagram, M&S cashed in on all the famous Love Island phrases, saying: "We’ve just ‘got a text’ confirming our fabulous, colourful picnicware is on this year’s @loveisland. Don’t get ‘mugged off’ and miss out as these totally ‘your type on paper’ glasses, jugs and bowls won’t hang around."

Prices start at £3, and you can still find some of the collection on the M&S website.