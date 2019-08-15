Love Nando's? You can now buy official merch and impress literally EVERYONE you know In the words of Paris Hilton: That's hot…

If your dream night out is Peri-Peri chicken, spicy rice and macho peas, well we've got some fashion news that might blow your mind even more than the Extra Hot sauce you love to smother your chips in. With the arrival of Nando’s Yard, the three-week East London pop-up, you can now get Nando's merch, which includes bucket hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and tote bags. Only true Nando's lovers need apply.

Featuring short and long-sleeved 'tour' T-shirts, and festival-ready Nando’s bucket hats, the limited edition collection is being sold at Nando’s Yard, with this week being the last chance to get your hands on Nando’s PERi-hot garms. Thankfully, you can now - as of today - buy them online.

Also on sale are Nando’s-branded tote bags and fans, along with a run of Nando’s prints designed by London-based artist Reuben Dangoor, best known for his royal portraits of grime artists.

MORE: The best vegan options available at your favourite chain restaurants

Set in the heart of London's Shoreditch, Nando’s Yard is still open to the public until 18 August. Prices for the clothes range from £8 for the fan, £10 for the tote or bucket hat, £15 for the short sleeve tee, and £20 for the long sleeve tee.

In other Nando's-related news, this year the fast-food chain is rewarding A-Level kids with free food. Get your hands on a free quarter chicken or Firestarter simply by showing your results slip at the counter of your local branch.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford is a fan of Nando's, too! See her 'blowout' meal

Nando's free chicken will be available on the following results days, to everyone that brings their results and ID.

6 August in Scotland for Scottish Highers

15 August in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for A-Level results

22 August for GCSEs

Here's to free chicken and stylish bucket hats, what a time to be alive!