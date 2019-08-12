Victoria Beckham reveals her go-to holiday cocktail – and it's very healthy! This sounds amazing!

Victoria Beckham has just given her fans some major holiday cocktail inspiration after sharing a series of videos of her daytime tipple while out in Italy. The former Spice Girl was treated to a vodka, Schweppes and watermelon juice cocktail that was prepared from scratch in front of her by a chef, who drilled into the watermelon to drain the juice before working his magic to preparing the alcoholic beverage. The fashion designer shared the hashtag: "Drink responsibly," and joked: "Not the worst Monday." Victoria has been in Italy with her family for the past week and has been sharing pictures and videos from their time there. They have been enjoying spending quality time together over the summer, and have packed a lot into the school holidays, having flown to Miami in July for a week.

Victoria Beckham started her day with a healthy watermelon cocktail

It comes as no surprise that Victoria enjoyed a fruit-based cocktail for her holiday treat. The star is known for her healthy lifestyle and previously revealed that she starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal, which she also gives to her children as an alternative to sugar-laden chocolate cereals. The mother-of-four even had a birthday cake made entirely from fruit for her 44th birthday in April last year, which was given to her by David and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The star was delighted with the confection, and joked that her family knew her "too well."

The star shared a video showing how the cocktail was made

The 45-year-old has a committed approach to exercise too and told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone." She follows up her morning run with an hour-long session with a personal trainer, where they follow a dance-based workout from the Tracy Anderson Method.

