Stop everything: Zizzi is giving away FREE prosecco to customers today Hallelujah

Fizz fans, rejoice! It's National Prosecco Day, so it would be rude not to celebrate with a glass of the good stuff - and thankfully, Italian restaurant chain Zizzi totally agrees. The lovely lot are giving away a free glass of prosecco to every customer ordering a main meal on Tuesday - result! And if a glass of bubbly doesn't take your fancy, you can plump for a prosecco panna cotta dessert instead. We'd say that's a deal.

Yum: Zizzi is offering a free glass of prosecco or a panna cotta dessert

So how do you score yours? Head to the Zizzi website and download your voucher - which can be used between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday August 13 - and present it to your waiter. Even better, if you live in London, Manchester or Glasgow, you can enjoy your free fizz in one of the restaurants' 'summer oasis' settings, which brings alfresco dining indoors (thanks to the Great British Weather).

We reckon Zizzi's offer will go down a treat with the UK's prosecco lovers, since recent statistics revealed that Brits consumed more than a third of all prosecco produced globally last year, making us the top consumer of the fizz worldwide.

Pizza and prosecco? We're with these guys

But if you're not part of the prosecco posse, Zizzi's sweet-tooth option is just as delish. The summer dessert has a creamy panna cotta base, topped with raspberry and prosecco jelly, strawberries and mint. Word is, you can also swap your bubbles for one of Zizzi's mocktails - a strawberry and cucumber cooler, a raspberry and mint cooler or a passion fruit punch. Thirsty yet?

