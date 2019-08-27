Overdone it this weekend? You'll love this smoked sausage stroganoff with an Italian twist A hug in a bowl!

If like us, (and most of the population) one of your favourite past-times after a big night out is to carb-load, then this is the recipe for you. We all know that pasta is the saviour of all foods, whether your a uni student whisking up penne and butter or a budding chef simmering a bolognese for four hours, pasta always saves the day. That is why this exciting pasta twist on a traditional stroganoff is such a gamechanger. Chef Rachel Khoo's smoked sausage stroganoff recipe is perfect for both kinds of people, whether a cooking novice or a chef extraordinaire, you HAVE to try this amazing take on a Sweedish favourite - what are you waiting for?!

SMOKED SAUSAGE STROGANOFF

HELLO! caught up with chef Rachel Khoo who spoke about the Sweedish-Italian hybrid: "This is a Swedish comfort-food classic. It’s usually served with rice but I like mine with pasta and I add a few capers to the sauce for a bit of a kick. For a vegetarian version, replace the sausage with 350g/12oz finely diced aubergine, and use smoked paprika. You can freeze the sauce in an airtight container for up to a month."

INGREDIENTS:

• A knob of butter (about 15g/½oz)

• 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped

• 350g/12oz falukorv or smoked sausage, very finely diced

• 1 tbsp tomato purée

• 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tsp paprika

• 125ml/4½fl oz single cream

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 400g/14oz tagliatelle or pappardelle

• 2 tbsp elderberry capers or regular capers, drained

• A handful of chives, finely chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil.

2. Meanwhile, place the butter, onion and diced sausage in a large frying pan and fry, stirring occasionally, until the sausage and onion are golden. Add the tomato purée, mustard, paprika and single cream, continuing to stir so that the flavours mingle. Simmer gently for 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning and adjust to your liking. (You can make the sauce a day ahead – just don’t add the chives at this stage – and then warm it up gently when required.)

3. Add the pasta to the pan of boiling water. Cook for 7 minutes (or according to the packet instructions), then drain, reserving a mugful (around 80ml/3½fl oz) of the pasta water. Add this to the sausage sauce. Stir in with the capers, then remove from the heat. 4. Toss the pasta in the sauce until well coated. Sprinkle over the chives and serve immediately



Our recipes are taken from The Little Swedish Kitchen by Rachel Khoo (Michael Joseph, £20). Watch Rachel put her own twist on traditional Swedish dishes in the kitchen of her stuga – her old-style wooden cabin in Sweden – in her new TV series Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen, on Food Network, on Thursdays from 22 August at 9pm and 9.30pm. Visit rachelkhoo.com.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.