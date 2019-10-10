Victoria Beckham just did something she's never done before We're impressed with the fashion designer's makeup skills!

While she's used to having her makeup done by professionals for photoshoots and TV appearances, it appears Victoria Beckham has some impressive makeup skills of her own. The fashion designer, who recently launched her own beauty line, showed her hidden talent in a new video posted by makeup artist Lisa Eldridge on YouTube.

"I am playing makeup artist, first time ever… and you look gorgeous." Victoria said in the clip, ahead of using her own makeup line to create a natural smoky eye look on Lisa, telling her: "Trust me I'm Victoria Beckham." However, she confessed: "I have never ever done anybody's makeup other than my own."

The mum-of-four used two of her own eyeshadow palettes to create the look, contouring in the crease of Lisa's eyes before adding a pop of pink colour in the middle of her eyelids. At several points she admitted it was "more difficult" applying makeup on somebody else, but her work impressed Lisa.

"I'm impressed, that is good!" Lisa said when she saw the finished result, to which Victoria joked: "Well if it doesn’t work out with fashion then maybe I'll become a makeup artist."

Not only has Victoria recently made a foray into makeup with the launch of her own collection in September, but she has also announced that she is releasing her own skincare line. And it appears her daughter Harper, eight, shares her love of all things beauty. The Spice Girls star opened up about Harper's passion during an appearance on ITV's This Morning, explaining: "Harper's really girly so we do enjoy makeup at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with makeup on obviously, but I think it’s a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with makeup and have fun."