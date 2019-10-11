Keeping it healthy this weekend? You NEED to try this Watercress, Mango and Pineapple smoothie recipe! Watercress is the secret smoothie ingredient you would have never guessed

When it comes to a salad leaf that’s truly good for you, look no further than watercress. Bursting with vitamins and minerals, this peppery little leaf is one of our natural superfoods – and tastes great too! It’s incredibly versatile so don’t just leave it as a bit of garnish on the side! Here we have the perfect Watercress, Mango and Pineapple smoothie for you to enjoy so you can see just how tasty the little leaf truly is, enjoy!

WATERCRESS, MANGO AND PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

Serves 1, Preparation time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 65g/2 3/4oz fresh or frozen mango

• 40g/1 1/2oz watercress

• 25g/1oz ready prepared baby spinach

• 135ml/ pineapple juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. If using fresh mango, peel and remove the flesh. Roughly chop.

2. Place all ingredients in a blender or smoothie maker and blend until completely smooth.

3. Serve immediately or chill to be enjoyed later.

For more information on the festival visit watercressfestival.org and for more recipes, visit watercress.co.uk.