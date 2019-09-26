Jumping on the acai bowl craze? Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast-pot recipe is a simple take on the viral sensation A simple and easy take on Instagram's favourite acai bowl

If you have an Instgram account it's likely that you stumbled across an image of an acai bowl - that would be a smoothie bowl, beautifully decorated with perfectly cut up fruit and intricately placed nuts and seeds. This acai bowl craze has been endorsed by the likes of Meghan Markle, David Beckham and even Oprah - and if that doesn't entice you we've got a recipe from Joe Wicks that makes the healthy breakfast option super easy. The Body Coach's avocado and berry breakfast pot is a delicious way to stay healthy and it only takes 10 minutes to make - oh, and it's sure to look epic on your Instagram feed. Queue the likes!

Joe Says: “You can blitz the fruit and yoghurt the night before and keep it in the fridge.”

AVO & BERRY BREAKFAST POT

Serves 1, Preparation time 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1⁄2 avocado, flesh scooped out

• 1 small banana, peeled and roughly chopped

• 2 handfuls of mixed frozen berries

• 2 tbsp natural yoghurt

• 1 1⁄2 tbsp rolled oats

• 1 1⁄2 tbsp mixed seeds

• 1 tbsp almond butter

• A drizzle of honey

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Place the avocado, banana, frozen berries and natural yoghurt in a blender and blitz with a splash of water until smooth. Tip into a bowl or pot to take to work.

2. In a dry frying pan over a medium heat, toast the oats and mixed seeds until the seeds start to pop. Take off the heat.

3. When you’re ready to eat, top the avocado berry pot with the toasted oats and seeds, almond butter and a drizzle of honey.

This recipe is from Veggie Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks (published by Bluebird) - out now, priced £16.99. Visit bluebirdbooksforlife.com or thebodycoach.com