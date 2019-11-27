Going Vegan doesn't mean you have to miss out on creamy treats like a pasta bake or in this cake a delicious vegetable bake! This leek, cauliflower and broccoli creamy bake from Lucy & Lentils from the Brish Leek Growers' Association is bursting full of vegetable goodness to help you reach your fie a day whilst also staying warm throughout these colder months, it's a win, win!
LEEK, CAULIFLOWER & BROCCOLI CREAMY BAKE
Serves 4-6 as a side, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time 45 minutes
INGREDIENTS
• 1 large leek, trimmed
• 2 medium cauliflower, stalk removed, and broken into florets
• 1 large head of broccoli, broken into florets
• A pinch of vegan Parmesan and nutritional yeast, to top
• A handful of fresh parsley sprigs, for garnish
For the sauce
• 3 tbsp olive oil
• ½ tsp mustard
• 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
• Juice of ½ a small lemon
• 500ml/18fl oz cashew milk
• 1 tsp thyme
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 2 heaped tbsp plain flour
• 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1.
Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.
Step 2.
Add all the sauce ingredients to a food processor and blend until creamy.
Step 3.
Chop the leek into approximately 3cm/1 1/4in thick slices and rinse well.
Step 4.
Steam the broccoli and cauliflower with the chopped leek for around 6-7 minutes until tender. Add the leek, broccoli and cauliflower to a deep baking dish then pour over the creamy sauce. Sprinkle the pinch of vegan Parmesan and nutritional yeast on top, pop a sheet of foil loosely over the top and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for a further 20 minutes. Serve straightway with a handful of parsley sprigs scattered over the top.
The recipes featured here by award-winning food blogger Lucy & Lentils @lucy_and_lentils on Instgram for the British Leek Growers' Association. For more leek recipes, visit http://britishleeks.co.uk./
