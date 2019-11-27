You won't believe this creamy Vegan leek, cauliflower and broccoli bake is dairy-free! A creamy vegan sauce recipe you need to try

Going Vegan doesn't mean you have to miss out on creamy treats like a pasta bake or in this cake a delicious vegetable bake! This leek, cauliflower and broccoli creamy bake from Lucy & Lentils from the Brish Leek Growers' Association is bursting full of vegetable goodness to help you reach your fie a day whilst also staying warm throughout these colder months, it's a win, win!

LEEK, CAULIFLOWER & BROCCOLI CREAMY BAKE

Serves 4-6 as a side, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1 large leek, trimmed

• 2 medium cauliflower, stalk removed, and broken into florets

• 1 large head of broccoli, broken into florets

• A pinch of vegan Parmesan and nutritional yeast, to top

• A handful of fresh parsley sprigs, for garnish

For the sauce

• 3 tbsp olive oil

• ½ tsp mustard

• 3 tbsp nutritional yeast

• Juice of ½ a small lemon

• 500ml/18fl oz cashew milk

• 1 tsp thyme

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 heaped tbsp plain flour

• 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.

Step 2.

Add all the sauce ingredients to a food processor and blend until creamy.

Step 3.

Chop the leek into approximately 3cm/1 1/4in thick slices and rinse well.

Step 4.

Steam the broccoli and cauliflower with the chopped leek for around 6-7 minutes until tender. Add the leek, broccoli and cauliflower to a deep baking dish then pour over the creamy sauce. Sprinkle the pinch of vegan Parmesan and nutritional yeast on top, pop a sheet of foil loosely over the top and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for a further 20 minutes. Serve straightway with a handful of parsley sprigs scattered over the top.

The recipes featured here by award-winning food blogger Lucy & Lentils @lucy_and_lentils on Instgram for the British Leek Growers' Association. For more leek recipes, visit http://britishleeks.co.uk./

