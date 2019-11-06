You need to try this coconut-based leek and cauliflower soup - a twist on an English classic A contemporary take on the classic leek on potato soup

It's officially soup season and if you're a fan of leek and potato soup then you are going to LOVE this recipe. This hearty leek and cauliflower soup is a contemporary spin on the English leek and potato classic but with a tropical twist from the coconut and a tasty sing from the lemongrass. The recipe is from the collaboration of British Leeks and food blogger Dominic Franks.

MORE: This butternut squash and coconut soup recipe is the perfect way to ease into fall

Dominic says: ‘This soup is a wonderfully contemporary take on the classic leek and potato soup – the lemongrass adds a most incredible fresh zingy taste’

LEEK AND CAULIFLOWER SOUP WITH LEMONGRASS AND COCONUT MILK

Serves 4, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• A large knob of butter and a drizzle of olive oil

• 1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

• 3 leeks, trimmed, chopped and well rinsed

• 1 medium cauliflower, roughly chopped

• 1 stick of lemongrass, snapped in 3 places but still together

• A handful of fresh or frozen peas

• 500ml/18fl oz vegetable stock

• 150ml/1/4pt coconut milk

• A pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Extra chopped leek and a small red chilli, chopped, to garnish

OTHER: This spooky pumpkin soup recipe is a sure-fire way to get your little ones eating veg

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1.

Gently heat a large knob of butter and a little drizzle of olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan, add the onion and let it sweat a little until it begins to turn translucent then throw in the leeks and cauliflower and stir.

STEP 2.

Add the lemongrass, turn the heat down to the lowest, place the lid on and let the vegetables sweat for at least 5 minutes until they are soft, then add the peas and pour in the stock and coconut milk.

STEP 3.

Let it bubble gently for another 10 minutes then turn off the heat and leave it to cool a little. Remove the stick of lemongrass before whizzing up with a stick blender. If necessary add more stock or milk to reach desired consistency.

STEP 4.

Serve ladled into warm bowls, finished with finely chopped red chilli and a little leek.

This recipe is from the collaboration of British Leeks and food blogger Dominic Franks, the creative brains behind leading food blog Belleau Kitchen (belleaukitchen.com) They teamed together to add a modern-day twist to some tradition leek dishes. For more information and recipes, visit Britishleeks.co.uk.