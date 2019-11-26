These no-sugar chocolate energy balls are vegan, healthy and guilt-free!

Need a pick-me-up but trying to cut down on the sugar? Well, then we have the perfect recipe for you from Annabel Karmel as she shares her healthy twist on a chocolate truffle – and the best part? Sweet-toothed tots who think they’re raiding the chocolate box will be none the wiser!

MORE: Vegan? You've got to try these peanut butter and banana cupcakes

NO-SUGAR CHOCOLATE ENERGY BALLS

Makes 15-20 balls, Preparation time 15 minutes, plus chilling time

INGREDIENTS:

• 160g/5½oz pitted dates, chopped

• 160g/5½oz cashew nuts

• 100g/4oz raisins

• 2 tbsp cocoa powder

• ½ tsp orange extract

To coat

• Cocoa powder

• Desiccated coconut

• Chocolate sprinkles

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Put all of the ingredients in a food processor with 4 tbsp of boiling water and blitz until the mixture is finely chopped and well blended.

Step 2.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and shape it into 15-20 equal-sized balls.

Step 3.

Place the cocoa powder, desiccated coconut and sprinkles into 3 separate bowls, plates or dishes and roll the balls in cocoa powder, desiccated coconut or chocolate sprinkles, as you wish. Chill on a plate in the fridge for at least 1 hour to firm up before eating.

Step 4.

The balls will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

This recipe is from Annabel Karmel's book Real Food Kids Will Love cookbook (Bluebird, £16.99) you can buy the book on Amazon, here.

MORE: John Whaite shares a Baileys chocolate tart recipe