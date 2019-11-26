These no-sugar chocolate energy balls are vegan, healthy and guilt-free!

Need a pick-me-up but trying to cut down on the sugar? Well, then we have the perfect recipe for you from Annabel Karmel as she shares her healthy twist on a chocolate truffle – and the best part? Sweet-toothed tots who think they’re raiding the chocolate box will be none the wiser!
NO-SUGAR CHOCOLATE ENERGY BALLS
Makes 15-20 balls, Preparation time 15 minutes, plus chilling time
INGREDIENTS:
• 160g/5½oz pitted dates, chopped
• 160g/5½oz cashew nuts
• 100g/4oz raisins
• 2 tbsp cocoa powder
• ½ tsp orange extract
To coat
• Cocoa powder
• Desiccated coconut
• Chocolate sprinkles
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1.
Put all of the ingredients in a food processor with 4 tbsp of boiling water and blitz until the mixture is finely chopped and well blended.
Step 2.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl and shape it into 15-20 equal-sized balls.
Step 3.
Place the cocoa powder, desiccated coconut and sprinkles into 3 separate bowls, plates or dishes and roll the balls in cocoa powder, desiccated coconut or chocolate sprinkles, as you wish. Chill on a plate in the fridge for at least 1 hour to firm up before eating.
Step 4.
The balls will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.
This recipe is from Annabel Karmel's book Real Food Kids Will Love cookbook (Bluebird, £16.99) you can buy the book on Amazon, here.