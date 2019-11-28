Victoria Beckham had a sweet surprise waiting at home for her following her recent work trip to LA. The mum-of-four was greeted by some delicious-looking cookies, baked by her very own masterchef Harper. The eight-year-old has been hiding some impressive baking skills, but Victoria proudly showed off her efforts on her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning. Harper carved three biscuits, one in the shape of a unicorn, a second in the style of a whale, and a third resembling a snowman – and they were all covered in blue and pink edible glitter!

Harper baked some delicious-looking cookies

Sharing a short clip of the baked goods, Harper can be heard in the background saying: "Welcome home mummy. I made you these biscuits." Victoria then zooms in on the gorgeous creations and says: "Mummy's got a unicorn cookie," before Harper explains: "And a whale and a snowman." The fashion designer captioned the clip: "So happy to be home with my babies!! X."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: See Victoria's incredible style evolution

During Victoria's trip across the pond to promote the launch of her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, developed in partnership with world-renowned stem cell researcher Professor Augustinus Bader, the former Spice Girl appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she admitted the surprising reason she embarrasses her children. When asked by Ellen: "What do you do that embarrasses your kids?" the fashion designer hilariously replied: "Exist." Ellen shot back: "That's every parent's answer" and fans were thrilled with Victoria's snappy response.

MORE: David Beckham shares the sweetest photo with daughter Harper - take a look

Victoria received rave reviews for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

MORE: Victoria Beckham's slogan clutch bag will be on your wish list this Christmas

Beneath a video of the moment shared on Instagram, one fan wrote: "When it comes to parenthood, she [Victoria] has hit the nail on the head," while another simply added: "I love Posh Spice. She is so down to earth and funny." Next, Ellen, 61, asked the 45-year-old: "Who is the most famous person in your phone?" and the doting mum-of-four sweetly replied: "My husband." Victoria kept the laughs coming when she was asked by Ellen what she wore to bed and responded "heels", although she did later admit that she was just joking. Finally, Ellen asked the star what the strangest thing she was afraid of is, and Victoria simply replied: "Space."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.